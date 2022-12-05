ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
hccegalitarian.com

USMNT World Cup Run

After an unbeaten run on the group stages at the FIFA World Cup, the American Dream of reaching the quarterfinals ended on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. The USMNT, the second youngest squad in the tournament, is leaving the shores of Qatar holding their heads high, yet there is a little bitterness in the goodbye. After the debacle of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the American squad was the only team from CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football) who were able to overcome the group stage.
The Associated Press

Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
scituation.net

World Cup Controversy in Qatar

In a controversial 2010 decision, Qatar won hosting rights to the 22nd World Cup tournament—beating the US, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The FIFA World Cup is a soccer (when not in America: “football”) tournament, where 32 top international teams compete every four years. It’s known for bringing the world together because any country can qualify. In theory, any country can host, as well—but controversy erupted when Qatar was chosen as the 2022 host.
NBC Philadelphia

2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48...
NBC Los Angeles

Who Is Viktor Bout, the Notorious Arms Dealer Swapped for Brittney Griner?

A Russian arms dealer labeled the “Merchant of Death” was released from a U.S. prison Thursday in exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Viktor Bout, 55, had served 11 years of his 25-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges for selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans.
AFP

World Cup braces for quarter-finals as Spain sack coach

Brazil were gearing up for a showdown with Croatia while Argentina prepared to face the Netherlands as anticipation mounted on Thursday on the eve the World Cup quarter-finals. On Saturday, Morocco will carry the flag for African football in their quarter-final clash with Portugal before holders France face England in an eagerly anticipated showdown.
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

