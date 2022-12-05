After an unbeaten run on the group stages at the FIFA World Cup, the American Dream of reaching the quarterfinals ended on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. The USMNT, the second youngest squad in the tournament, is leaving the shores of Qatar holding their heads high, yet there is a little bitterness in the goodbye. After the debacle of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the American squad was the only team from CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football) who were able to overcome the group stage.

1 DAY AGO