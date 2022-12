Despite adding a pair of wins to its ledger this week, No. 9 Arkansas suffered a harsh setback on Wednesday in the latter of its two non-conference home games. When coach Eric Musselman’s squad returns to action Saturday afternoon against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa, Okla., it will do so without reserve big man Trevon Brazile.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO