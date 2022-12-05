Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post
Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
WHAS 11
Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs
Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
WHAS 11
'SVU': Kelli Giddish on That Surprise Wedding and Rollins Finding Joy After 12 Seasons (Exclusive)
After 12 seasons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Det. Amanda Rollins' story came to a heartfelt and emotional close after it was revealed at the beginning of season 24 that Kelli Giddish was leaving the NBC crime procedural. "I think we turned out something that made the fans...
WHAS 11
Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal
Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
Lainey Wilson dishes on her 'Yellowstone' acting debut, sizzling romance: 'Wild and crazy love'
Lainey Wilson tells USA Today about her "Yellowstone" acting debut and her screen romance with hunky ranch hand Ryan in the Dec. 11 episode.
WHAS 11
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
WHAS 11
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...
WHAS 11
Actress Chrissy Metz teams up with Wine Maker Nicole Walsh to launch "Joyful Heart" wine company
"This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz and wine maker Nicole Walsh joined forces to create "Joyful Heart" wine. The ladies kicked off their launch and "wine signings" on Great Day Live Friday. Click here, to learn more!
WHAS 11
Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election. Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and...
WHAS 11
Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band Is Engaged to Model Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown is giving marriage another run. ET has learned the singer is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 31-year-old got engaged after he proposed in Hawaii. ET has learned the proposal happened a while ago. It's believed the couple has been engaged since at least this past summer, according to People, which was first to report the engagement news. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, Brown and Yazdi are seen huddling with the rest of their crew, who surprise Brown and serenade him for his birthday.
WHAS 11
Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Doc
Maren Morris says she can't fathom "the hatred and annoyance" directed at Meghan Markle, which she asserts is "mostly coming from women." The country star posted a TikTok video on Friday and said she was about to hop on a flight and get ready to watch Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But before watching the doc, Morris had some questions.
WHAS 11
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager
Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
WHAS 11
Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
WHAS 11
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
WHAS 11
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are 'Definitely Together' But 'Laying Low,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach "are definitely together right now," a source tells ET. After news of the Good Morning America anchors' romance went public, a source is giving ET an update on their relationship. "Both T.J. and Amy are trying to keep a low profile and let the dust...
WHAS 11
Trevor Noah Bids Farewell to 'The Daily Show' in Emotional Final Episode Sign-Off
Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, and bid farewell to fans by sharing the episode with his correspondents and signing off with a tearful and heartfelt message of gratitude. "I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you," Noah shared with those in the...
WHAS 11
Josh Lucas Weighs in on a Potential 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel (Exclusive)
Josh Lucas is ready to return to Sweet Home Alabama! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 51-year-old Yellowstone actor, who revealed that he's eagerly awaiting Reese Witherspoon's go-ahead to make a sequel to their film, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in September. "I would love to. I've campaigned her. I'm...
WHAS 11
Ryan Reynolds Meets King Charles III and Camilla at Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney
Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a brush with British royalty on Friday. The co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the soccer pitch, shaking hands with the reigning monarch. According to royal reporters,...
WHAS 11
Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie
Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina...
WHAS 11
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
Comments / 0