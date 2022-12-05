ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post

Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
WHAS 11

Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs

Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
WHAS 11

Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
WHAS 11

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...
WHAS 11

Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band Is Engaged to Model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown is giving marriage another run. ET has learned the singer is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 31-year-old got engaged after he proposed in Hawaii. ET has learned the proposal happened a while ago. It's believed the couple has been engaged since at least this past summer, according to People, which was first to report the engagement news. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, Brown and Yazdi are seen huddling with the rest of their crew, who surprise Brown and serenade him for his birthday.
WHAS 11

Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Doc

Maren Morris says she can't fathom "the hatred and annoyance" directed at Meghan Markle, which she asserts is "mostly coming from women." The country star posted a TikTok video on Friday and said she was about to hop on a flight and get ready to watch Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But before watching the doc, Morris had some questions.
WHAS 11

'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager

Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
WHAS 11

Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script

..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
WHAS 11

Tina Turner Mourns Death of 'Beloved Son' Ronnie

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son. The 83-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to speak out about her son, Ronnie Turner, the same day his wife, Afida Turner, shared the news of his death. He was 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," Tina...
WHAS 11

Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."

