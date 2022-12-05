Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette County Board approves $100k for Room at the Inn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in ARPA funds, the Marquette County Board held public work sessions to plan how to spend the money. Tuesday evening, the board approved $100,000 for Room at the Inn for infrastructure upgrades. “We are so appreciative, especially going into...
WLUC
2 Marquette County parks receive improvement grant
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two parks in Marquette County are going to see some much needed improvements thanks to a federal grant. The Tourist Park Trail in Marquette is one of the projects in line for a federal grant. The trail is expecting $250,000. “We applied through the DNR...
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
WLUC
City of Ishpeming welcomes new mayor
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming has a new mayor. Lindsay Bean served as Ishpeming’s mayor for the past two years. At the Ishpeming City Council Meeting on Wednesday, Bean passed the gavel on to Jason Chapman. Chapman is an Ishpeming native who has experience in government,...
WLUC
Marquette DDA shares plans for 2023 goals, projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA held an informational presentation on its 2022 annual report and its goals and projects for the coming year. The purpose of the presentation is to inform the board, taxing jurisdictions and the public of the work that is being done. DDA Executive Director...
WLUC
DNR advertises bids for trail restoration work in Houghton County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has advertised for bids to begin work on Snowmobile Trail U.P. No. 3 between Dollar Bay and Lake Linden. The trail was severely damaged during the Father’s Day Flood of June 2018. In all, six bid packages were advertised...
WLUC
2 nonprofits discuss services for first responders’ mental health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.S. Department of Health, 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Work is being done to reduce those numbers. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt is on a critical incident stress management group based in...
WLUC
Hancock City Council swears in Mandy Lounibos to vacant council seat
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Council voted four to two to appoint Mandy Lounibos as its new councilor at large at Wednesday’s meeting. The seat has been vacant since Election Day. Elected candidate Michael Lancour chose not to become a member due to an incompatibility conflict with...
WLUC
New Ontonagon village council president offers update on village debt
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Ontonagon’s new council president, Pamela Coey, provided a series of updates after a meeting with the council Monday evening. According to Coey, she ran for the position in November in order to bring some change to the council. This has reportedly put her at odds with fellow council members.
WLUC
Eagle Radio begins pickup and drop-off of Canathon donations to UP food pantries
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a large empty trailer hooked up and ready to go, Eagle Radio started off its first round of Canathon pick-ups on Tuesday. It started in the areas of Lake Linden, Calumet and Hancock. Students and volunteers alike lent a hand to get donations to food...
WLUC
UP governments spend more money on road salt
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Local governments are dealing with the rising cost of salt for winter roads. Salt is an essential ingredient to help make our roads safer for winter travel. Roads will require more salt throughout the season. Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy said the price of salt...
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
WLUC
Finlandia University Gallery to remain open thanks to anonymous donation
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Gallery has announced it will remain open following an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount. It was originally to close following the end of its latest exhibit “Self-Revolving Line” on Dec. 14. “One of the hardest things we’ve had to do...
WLUC
NMU hosts Holiday Masquerade Ball fundraiser for new nonprofit group
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, joined the Northern Michigan University Student Leader Fellowship Program (SLFP) for a Holiday Masquerade ball Wednesday evening. FAN works to provide help to those struggling with substance use disorders and families impacted by it in Marquette County. “One of FAN’s big...
WLUC
Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Northern Waters Casino team up to collect food
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and Northern Waters Casino in Watersmeet are working to collect non-perishable goods for local food pantries. The casino’s employees turned the endeavor into a friendly competition. Employees have challenged each other to see who can collect...
WLUC
Heart Healthy tips for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - RN Joe Ackerman, from UPHS-Marquette, explained the best way to not overindulge this holiday season is to focus on eating in moderation. Ackerman added it is important to find a way to reduce your stress, whether that be working out, reading or listening to music.
WLUC
Vista Theater hopes to reopen one day
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater in Negaunee has been a big part of the community since its first production in 1975. After the roof collapsed in 2020, the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) has been working hard to restore the building. The PAAC said after accepting grants, it...
WLUC
Ishpeming wins 2022 Blood Fight
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming has officially won the 2022 Blood Fight. Negaunee and Ishpeming each held blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints. This year, Negaunee collected 36 pints, and Ishpeming collected 44 pints.
WLUC
Wells Township School stuff stockings for those in need
ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 students at Wells Township School had a different lesson in the classroom Monday afternoon. The K-8th grade school collected donations and stuffed stockings for homeless individuals in Marquette County. It’s a service project for the students and a partnership with Superior Connections, which works...
