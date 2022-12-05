Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three actors take on all roles in new QC ‘Christmas Carol’
One of the most iconic holiday stories — Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — will get a new version, performed by just three actors at Davenport’s Mockingbird on Main, opening Friday, Dec. 9. It’s radio station KSTT Davenport’s annual radio presentation of “A Christmas...
‘Black Nativity’ back at Playcrafters
Creative Resources will hold performances this weekend of Black Nativity, by Langston Hughes, directed by Joseph Obleton. The show will run Dec. 9-11 at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Creative Resources is producing the Langston Hughes musical for the third year in a row. The show retells...
Ballet QC dancers bring ‘Nutcracker’ magic to QC schools
Three Ballet Quad Cities dancers brought the magic of “The Nutcracker” to 3rd-grade students in Rock Island Wednesday morning. Ahead of the beloved annual student matinee performance Friday at the Adler Theatre, Ridgewood Elementary School was among all 3rd-grade classrooms in Rock Island and Davenport that the professional dancers are visiting, to give the kids behind-the-scenes tidbits about the classic holiday ballet.
Queen tribute coming to Adler next fall
Thirty-one years after the death of rock superstar Freddie Mercury (at age 45), fans continue to flock to Queen tribute bands and another one is coming to the Quad Cities next year. Killer Queen — featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury — will take the stage at Adler Theatre on...
Travel back in time for a Victorian Christmas walk
Take a walk back into history with the sights and sounds of a Victorian holiday celebration! Zack Sullivan from the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce visited Local 4 to tell us all about the upcoming Victorian Walk Throwback Christmas Walk. For more information, click here.
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
Helen Dismer celebrates her 100th birthday
A group of people celebrated a very special birthday on Saturday. Helen Dismer turned 100 years old on Wednesday and plenty showed up for her 100th birthday party Saturday at First Covenant Church in Moline. They had all the classic party items including cake, balloons and lots of laughs to...
Junkin’ Market Days at Fairgrounds this weekend
If you’re in the holiday market for repurposed products, rustic, shabby chic, farmhouse, vintage, and one-of-a-kind local items, this weekend’s Junkin’ Market Days is for you. The collection of local small businesses and vendors will be on display indoors at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.,...
QC area author will discuss his newest book
Local author Bill Mueller will lead a presentation about his book “Time to Ship Another Steer” at the Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch, 105 Main Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. “Time to Ship Another Steer,” published in 2018, is a collection of Mueller’s memories growing up...
Nearing 50 years as a crossing guard in Moline
A woman from Moline is on her way to a new milestone in her career. Mary Schoeve is a crossing guard for the city and her parental instincts had something to do with her career path. For almost 50 years, she has been making sure kids get to and from...
Augustana launches new film major
For the first time in its 162-year-history, Augustana College in Rock Island will offer a film major, starting in fall 2023. In a newly combined Department of Theatre and Film, student filmmakers can both expand and deepen their focus in their field, “diversifying their skills, experiences and portfolios in ways a film-only program cannot provide,” according to the Rock Island-based private school.
Eric Trimble named to national funeral board
Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization. Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.
QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief
Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Galesburg visitors bureau wins Illinois tourism award
The Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau won an award this week as part of the 2022 Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism. Kicking off Monday, Dec. 5, at Navy Pier in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker attended the event to address conference attendees prior to the awards ceremony. “It...
2-car crash damages power pole in Moline
A two-car crash in Moline damaged a power pole and downed some power lines, closing a street in both directions Monday. It happened in the 3900 block of 4th Avenue after 5 p.m. A pickup and a sedan crashed, with the sedan hitting a power pole and sending some power...
Find out Bettendorf school facility plans
The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
INTERVIEW: What Rock Island’s 2023 budget can mean for residents
As the City of Rock Island prepares to finalize its budget for the new year, residents may be wondering how they might be affected by any changes. Finance Director Linda Barnes spoke with Local 4 about what could be in store for 2023. For more information, click here.
20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident
Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
