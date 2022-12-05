ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Highland will Light Up Purple to honor graduates

ACC Highland Campus will LIGHT UP PURPLE from Wednesday, December 7, to Friday, December 9, in honor of our summer and fall graduates. Graduates and their families are invited to come out and snap a picture in their caps and gowns. The college celebrates more than 3,500 graduates from the...
Fall 2022 ACC Graduate Spotlights

Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Read the stories of some of our accomplished graduates below and find out who they would...
Join us for an inclusive language and classroom practices keynote

Learn how inclusive language and classroom practices impact belonging and success in a special event hosted by the Teaching & Learning Excellence Division (TLED) and the Inclusive Language and Classroom Practices Faculty Interest Group (FIG) on Friday, December 9. The event features a keynote presented by Dr. Alain Sykes, dean...
Support student artists at Art Sale 100

Faculty and staff are invited to purchase student artwork for themselves or as a gift at ACC’s Art Sale 100. Proceeds from the sale will fund prizes and art awards for our students. The sale consists of dozens of 2D and 3D student artworks that have been donated to...
