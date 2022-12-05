ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

austincc.edu

Graduation Spotlight: Meet Juan Avalos

Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park. One of those students is Juan Avalos. Juan completed his degree in Film & Emerging Media...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Graduation Spotlight: Meet Valerie Rojas

One of those students is Valerie Rojas, a first-generation college graduate. Valerie will complete an associate's...
CEDAR PARK, TX
austincc.edu

ACC Highland will Light Up Purple to honor graduates

Austin Community College District (ACC) Highland Campus will LIGHT UP PURPLE from Wednesday, December 7, to Friday, December 9, in honor of our summer and fall graduates. Graduates and their families are invited to come out and snap a picture in their caps and gowns.
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Fall 2022 Finals Week

Finals are upon us, which means that now is the time to encourage students to stay strong and work hard until the end of the semester. Student Life offers support and guidance during Finals Week from December 5-9. Finals Week offers unique programming to help students get through their final...
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?

Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. He will serve a two-year term along with nine other superintendents representing a diverse set of communities from across the United States. The selection was made Nov. 1. Allen...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
austincc.edu

Support student artists at Art Sale 100

Faculty and staff are invited to purchase student artwork for themselves or as a gift at ACC’s Art Sale 100. Proceeds from the sale will fund prizes and art awards for our students. The sale consists of dozens of 2D and 3D student artworks that have been donated to...
AUSTIN, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
AUSTIN, TX
austincc.edu

Fall 2022 ACC Graduate Spotlights

Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Read the stories of some of our accomplished graduates below and find out who they would...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teen sisters in need of a forever family

AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
KILLEEN, TX

