Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
austincc.edu
Graduation Spotlight: Meet Juan Avalos
Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park. One of those students is Juan Avalos. Juan completed his degree in Film & Emerging Media...
austincc.edu
Graduation Spotlight: Meet Valerie Rojas
Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park. One of those students is Valerie Rojas, a first-generation college graduate. Valerie will complete an associate’s...
austincc.edu
ACC Highland will Light Up Purple to honor graduates
Austin Community College District (ACC) Highland Campus will LIGHT UP PURPLE from Wednesday, December 7, to Friday, December 9, in honor of our summer and fall graduates. Graduates and their families are invited to come out and snap a picture in their caps and gowns. The college celebrates more than...
austincc.edu
Fall 2022 Finals Week
Finals are upon us, which means that now is the time to encourage students to stay strong and work hard until the end of the semester. Student Life offers support and guidance during Finals Week from December 5-9. Finals Week offers unique programming to help students get through their final...
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
lhindependent.com
Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?
Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council
Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. He will serve a two-year term along with nine other superintendents representing a diverse set of communities from across the United States. The selection was made Nov. 1. Allen...
austincc.edu
Support student artists at Art Sale 100
Faculty and staff are invited to purchase student artwork for themselves or as a gift at ACC’s Art Sale 100. Proceeds from the sale will fund prizes and art awards for our students. The sale consists of dozens of 2D and 3D student artworks that have been donated to...
thewestsidegazette.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
austincc.edu
Fall 2022 ACC Graduate Spotlights
Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Read the stories of some of our accomplished graduates below and find out who they would...
austincc.edu
Join us for an appreciation reception for Trustee Nora de Hoyos Comstock
Time: 2 – 3 p.m. Location: Highland Business Center, 2nd Floor Board Room. Light refreshments will be served. To learn more about the ACC Board of Trustees, visit austincc.edu/board.
University of Texas at Austin Welcomes Matthew McConaughey As Professor Of Practice
Our beloved Matthew McConaughey is returning to the University of Texas at Austin as Professor of Practice. He got rave reviews in his visiting professor role, and is now coming back in spring of 2023 to co-teach a new course. Who's Excited?. His return to University of Texas in Austin...
Teen sisters in need of a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
1 Texas Place Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
KWTX
Nonprofit to benefit after city of Killeen opens applications for youth groups to receive grant money
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Killeen wants to make sure youth programs are not only well funded, but also fully functioning, and is providing grants up to $10,000 specifically for nonprofit organizations that help area youth. Impossible Teen Center Founder Vantonio Fraley told KWTX he appreciates the initiative...
Family, friends show support for Austin boy on life support after crash
The family of a young Austin boy on life support is asking for a miracle this week.
Round Rock ISD names Rose White assistant police chief
Round Rock ISD named Rose White as assistant chief of the district's police department Dec. 5. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Round Rock ISD named Rose White as assistant chief of the district's police department Dec. 5. White succeeds James Williby, who previously held the position. As assistant chief, she will...
fox44news.com
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
Austin passes wage theft ordinance, creates local database of offenders
The ordinance will create a wage theft coordinator who will assist with complaints within the city. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council unanimously passed a wage theft prevention ordinance Dec. 1, aiming to prevent employers from failing to compensate an employee what they are owed by law. The ordinance will...
Comments / 0