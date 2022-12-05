ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graduation Spotlight: Meet Juan Avalos

Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8 at the HEB Center in Cedar Park. One of those students is Juan Avalos. Juan completed his degree in Film & Emerging Media...
Support student artists at Art Sale 100

Faculty and staff are invited to purchase student artwork for themselves or as a gift at ACC’s Art Sale 100. Proceeds from the sale will fund prizes and art awards for our students. The sale consists of dozens of 2D and 3D student artworks that have been donated to...
ACC Highland will Light Up Purple to honor graduates

Austin Community College District (ACC) Highland Campus will LIGHT UP PURPLE from Wednesday, December 7, to Friday, December 9, in honor of our summer and fall graduates. Graduates and their families are invited to come out and snap a picture in their caps and gowns. The college celebrates more than...
Fall 2022 Finals Week

Finals are upon us, which means that now is the time to encourage students to stay strong and work hard until the end of the semester. Student Life offers support and guidance during Finals Week from December 5-9. Finals Week offers unique programming to help students get through their final...
Fall 2022 ACC Graduate Spotlights

Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrates more than 3,500 graduates at its fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Friends and family are invited to congratulate students Thursday, December 8, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Read the stories of some of our accomplished graduates below and find out who they would...
