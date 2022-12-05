Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Rent the Runway Shares Surge After Fashion Rental Company Reports Stronger Quarterly Sales
Rent the Runway beat quarterly revenue expectations, as customers opted to borrow designer clothes instead of buying them. The fashion rental and subscription service raised its financial outlook for the year. During the quarter, 28% of its subscribers paid more to add at least one additional rental item each month.
NBC Los Angeles
Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals
Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
NBC Los Angeles
Southwest Airlines Reinstates Dividend After Nearly Three Years as Travel Rebounds
Southwest suspended dividends at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The 18-cent dividend will be paid Jan. 31. Pandemic aid had prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares through Sept. 30. Southwest Airlines is reinstating its quarterly dividend that it suspended at the start of the Covid-19...
NBC Los Angeles
Disney+ Is Raising Its Prices by $3 a Month — Here's How to Lock in a Lower Rate for the Next Year
Disney Plus is getting more expensive, and now's your last chance to avoid the price hike. Starting Dec. 8 the home of hit shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki" will see the cost of its ad-free membership tier increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Unlike other streaming...
NBC Los Angeles
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
