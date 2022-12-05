ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals

Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
NBC Los Angeles

Southwest Airlines Reinstates Dividend After Nearly Three Years as Travel Rebounds

Southwest suspended dividends at the start of the pandemic in 2020. The 18-cent dividend will be paid Jan. 31. Pandemic aid had prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares through Sept. 30. Southwest Airlines is reinstating its quarterly dividend that it suspended at the start of the Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy