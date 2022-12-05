Read full article on original website
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House
A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
WMTW
Valuable guitar stolen from Maine store
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police say a valuable guitar was stolen from the Guitar Center store on Maine Mall Road. The 1960 Gibson Les Paul has a tangerine color burst and is worth $6,699. Police described it as a rare guitar. Anyone with information should contact Officer...
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?
Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
mainebiz.biz
Portland developer builds novel live-work units
Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works contributed $980M to Maine GDP last year
Bath Iron Works supported more than $1.8 billion in total economic output in 2021, including $980 million contributed to state GDP, a new report released by the shipyard shows. The report says that the shipyard contributes 17% of Maine’s production gross domestic product each year and accounts for 12% of...
orionmagazine.org
A Glacier, a Potter, and the Land
IN THE VILLAGE OF WAYNE in southcentral Maine, there is a potter named Molly. She has steady hands and a voice that warbles. Her home is on a narrow piece of land between lakes, and there she quarries a ton of blue-black wet clay from the backyard once every ten years. Molly draws life up from the ground, from the calls of the loons and from the community of people to which she belongs. Transmutes it into something new. When she speaks about the things she cares about, you can hear her voice trill like a stream running over stones.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Dollar General Opens Across the Street From Dollar Tree Store in Portland
Wow. That's a lot of dollars. This is the first Dollar General store in Portland. Apparently, there was no other place for them except one-tenth of a mile away from a Dollar Tree store. Portland's first Dollar General is now open at 340 Allen Avenue (where Walgreens used to be) just down the road (quite literally) from Dollar Tree at 365 Allen Avenue.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
WMTW
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
WMTW
Lewiston City Council approves the sale of city-owned land to a local nonprofit
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston City Council approved the sale of city land toTrinity Jubilee Center during a vote on Tuesday. If the sale is approved by the city's Planning Board, the nonprofit will relocate from 53 Spruce Street to 60 Park Street. Trinity Jubilee Center has been serving the...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade
Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine
It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
