ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WINNER: Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7GyV_0jYKwvpB00

A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials.

The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said.

It's the single largest prize ever awarded for the Fast Play game in state history, they added. The previous record-breaker was purchased and played in Lackawanna County on May 28, according to lotto officials.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus check for having sold the lucky ticket, state representatives added.

As a Fast Play game, Fat Wallet costs $30 and is similar to a scratch-off in that players don't need to wait for a drawing to know if they've won, officials said.

To learn more, visit palottery.state.pa.us.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – A record-setting lottery jackpot winning ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Lottery’s Fat Wallet game has awarded its largest Fast Play progressive top prize ever worth $2,419,372. A Lottery retailer in Philadelphia sold the winning ticket on Saturday, December 3. A $10,000 bonus will be awarded to Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, for selling the winning ticket. The previous record was set on May 28, 2022, when a lucky player won more than $1.9 million playing Top Dollar, a progressive jackpot game. In Fat Wallet, players can win progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. A Fast Play The post A record-breaking winning lottery ticket was sold this weekend in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location

MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station

SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail station. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WMTW

Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
MAINE STATE
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Live: "The Boy in the Box" to be identified by Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-old question will finally be answered Thursday morning: Who is "The Boy in the Box?" Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be joined by other members of the department during a news briefing to identify the boy, cracking a mystery that has bewildered the nation for years. The press conference identifying "The Boy in the Box" will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. On Wednesday, CBS3 Investigations broke down what can be expected from Thursday's announcement. What: Philadelphia police to discuss new developments in the case of America's Unknown Child –sometimes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly's 'Boy In The Box' Identified After 65 Years: Police

A boy found dead in a box 65 years ago in Philadelphia has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, city police announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8. Dubbed "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child" after his body was found stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in February 1957, the boy's case was one of the oldest unsolved murders in Philadelphia history, according to the department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deteriorating Delco Bridge Closed ‘Indefinitely'. Here's How to Get Around It

Drivers are being forced to find a different route due to the indefinite closure of a bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. PennDOT announced Wednesday that "the bridge carrying southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Prospect Park Borough and Tinicum Township, Delaware County will be closed indefinitely... following the discovery of significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration during a recent bridge inspection."
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES 7-FAVE VS GIANTS: CLICK FOR CAESARS $1,250 FREE BETS!

EAGLES at N.Y. Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX. The Giants staved off the Big Fade with their first tie in 25 years Sunday, but the Giants’ offense sputtered again. Now there are games against 11-1 Philly, 7-5-1 Washington and 10-2 Minnesota on the horizon. Caesars Sportsbook promo code...
WASHINGTON, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy