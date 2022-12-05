WINNER: Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials.

The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said.

It's the single largest prize ever awarded for the Fast Play game in state history, they added. The previous record-breaker was purchased and played in Lackawanna County on May 28, according to lotto officials.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus check for having sold the lucky ticket, state representatives added.

As a Fast Play game, Fat Wallet costs $30 and is similar to a scratch-off in that players don't need to wait for a drawing to know if they've won, officials said.

To learn more, visit palottery.state.pa.us.