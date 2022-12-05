After Elon Musk’s Disclosures, Time To Follow the Money

Once again, entrepreneur Elon Musk has proved himself to be a free-speech hero, as he released various internal emails showing, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Twitter engaged in censorship of conservatives during the 2020 presidential campaign — and, of course, suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story.

As Mr. Musk said over the weekend, Twitter was acting like an arm of the DNC in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.andamp;nbsp;

Undoubtedly, there are more emails coming that will shed even more light on Twitter’s despicable behavior in suppressing free speech. You had a bunch of left-wingers inside Twitter making decisions that fair-minded people shouldn’t be making.andamp;nbsp;

I’m especially interested in the role of one James Baker, who was a henchman of a former FBI director, James Comey, back in the days when Mr. Comey and his gang were trying to impeach President Trump on charges of Russian collusion, which was nonexistent.andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Baker lost his job as the top FBI lawyer because of that, and then a couple of years later he wound up as Twitter’s deputy general counsel. How’s that for even-handed stupidity, and bias?andamp;nbsp;

Also, this guy was working with a top Twitter lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, who has said publicly she doesn’t even believe in free speech, and was a known lefty. Fortunately, Elon Musk has cleaned out these soiled stables, but they caused a lot of damage in their day — which was only a couple of years ago.andamp;nbsp;

Another side of this sordid story is the role of the so-called intelligence chiefs, the intel boys — Leon Panetta, James Clapper, John Brennan — who all argued, along with nearly 50 others from the Deep State, that the Hunter Biden laptop was classic Russian disinformation. Sure it was, fellas. I’ll give you that one, if you give me that you’re arguing classic left-wing disinformation.andamp;nbsp;

Haven’t heard much from this crowd lately, but it does raise ongoing worries about the institutional influence of the FBI, the CIA, and the DNI on current decisions by social media outlets, including Facebook.andamp;nbsp;

Mark Zuckerberg and his Facebook have not received enough scrutiny, yet, over their censorship of conservatives. “Zuckerbucks” sort of acknowledged to a podcast host, Joe Rogan, that Facebook might have been guilty of such censorship — but that story requires much, much more investigation.andamp;nbsp;

By the way, weandapos;re not talking about just fake Russian hacking or so-called disinformation. We’re also talking about other things in American political and social life — like, for example, suppressing tweets on Covid, or on parents’ role in their children’s schools. Remember those domestic terrorists? I do.andamp;nbsp;

What about the White House? Or the executive agencies in the federal government? Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s acknowledgment that the White House is still hunting for examples of so-called misinformation presumably means that it is still in touch with social media outlets on that subject.andamp;nbsp;

You might even include the failed attempt of the Department of Homeland Security to set up its own office of misinformation, which in and of itself was a badly misinformed idea. Who knows how much of that is still going on around the federal government in the Biden administration?andamp;nbsp;

Let me add one more social media operation, called TikTok — which is a guaranteed, uncensored intel line going right to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing. It should’ve been tossed out of the country years ago.andamp;nbsp;

It’s still operating, and who knows what mischief it’s attempting here inside America.andamp;nbsp;

Finally, like everyone, I want to get to the bottom of this entire Hunter Biden laptop information. Of course, we know it exists, but we don’t know what all is in there. Hopefully, both Senate and House investigators can find out about this, though I think I have more confidence in the House Republicans than the Senate Democrats.andamp;nbsp;

For my part, I still want to know the degree of influence peddling that occurred through these various Hunter Biden connections. Most of all, I want to know how much money has been flowing to President Biden,andamp;nbsp; and for how long.andamp;nbsp;

We all remember Tony Bobulinski and the “Big Guy” who gets 10 percent. I want to know how much that 10 percent was, and I want to know if that 10 percent continues to this day.andamp;nbsp;

“Follow the money” is the mark of good investigative journalism. So, show me the money to the Oval Office. How much, how long, has it stopped, what bills is it paying? That’s right, show me the money.andamp;nbsp;

President Biden keeps telling us he had no inkling of his son’s business dealings. We know that is a complete falsehood. Yet we don’t know what those business dealings were worth to the man in the Oval Office.andamp;nbsp;

To me, that is still the most important aspect of the Hunter Biden laptop investigation.andamp;nbsp;

Elon Musk’s free-speech movement is an incredible gift to our public life. The free movement of foreign money to President Biden may be equally interesting.andamp;nbsp;

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.