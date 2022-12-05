ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

ECASD reverses decision on Hmong, Japanese languages discontinuation

By By Madeline Fuerstenberg Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson announced Monday the district will not discontinue its Hmong and Japanese language courses, as previously announced.

Limited information has been offered at this time, but Johnson said in a statement that the district will continue to offer six languages — Spanish, French, German, American Sign Language, Hmong and Japanese — at the high school level.

Johnson’s announcement — made hours prior to the Eau Claire School Board’s bimonthly Monday meeting, in which the board was slated to discuss the administration’s original decision to end the programs — supersedes last week’s public display of disapproval over the decision.

The decision to phase out Japanese over the next two years and merge the Hmong language course with a Hmong History and Cultures class in 2023 was announced by the administration in November.

The administration cited a district-wide review that found enrollment in Grade 7-12 World Languages courses has dropped over the past decade. The review concluded that the district could not sustain all six of its original language courses due to staffing shortages, shifts in student interests and fiscal strain.

The announcement was met with considerable pushback from members of the community, as last week’s school board meeting was flooded by the public.

Eighteen concerned citizens spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to express their disappointment with the decision — several of whom identified the Japanese and Hmong language courses as comforting ties to their own cultures in a predominantly white community.

Ka Vue, program director for the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, returned this week to express her gratitude for the reversal, but reminded the board and Johnson that growth is still needed.

“I believe that this is a lesson for all of us as leaders within all of our communities,” Vue said. “Through accountability we can do better.”

Tim Nordin, school board president, told the Leader-Telegram after last week’s meeting the board would consider the “reasonability” of the district’s decision at a later meeting date. That discussion was scheduled for tonight.

Anticipating that the administration may reverse the decision on its own accord, however, Nordin said the board would likely still discuss operational procedures surrounding similar scenarios, which is how the board proceeded during Monday’s meeting.

Though no changes had officially been made to the board’s coherent governance policies on Monday, the board discussed how important decisions can be made in a way that is transparent and inclusive of all stakeholders.

“The board understands that reparative work has got to happen,” Commissioner Stephanie Farrar said to the public. “You should not have to come to us during public comment, hurting.”

Commissioner Phil Lyons suggested collaboration with the community is what makes a decision reasonable, and should therefore be prioritized when taking next steps with regard to the district’s World Languages program.

“We need a partnership from the community to build these programs up,” Lyons said. “Let’s not pretend now that the task is done. … The community spoke, the board heard, and at the end of the day I think the right decisions are being made.”

Other board business:

• The board heard from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who talked about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks relating to personnel administration.

• The board heard a presentation of upcoming capital improvement projects.

• The board voted to authorize the issuance and sale of $98.6 million bond anticipation notes — the funds promised following the Nov. 8 referendum vote — to go toward the completion of several capital projects across the district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care. U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest

(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary

Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar

(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a multiple-county chase Sunday night. 57-year-old Eric Paquette of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday night in Dunn County. According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside of...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges

(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

DWI Charges for Kellogg Man Arrested With Juvenile Passenger

(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 18 and Burt Road east of Utica for a single vehicle accident on Sunday, December 4th, at 12:53 p.m. Deputies made contact with the driver, Joshua David Heins, 39, of Kellogg, who displayed signs of intoxication at the scene of the accident.
KELLOGG, MN
winonaradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman

(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
WINONA, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy