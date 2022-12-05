ECASD reverses decision on Hmong, Japanese languages discontinuation

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson announced Monday the district will not discontinue its Hmong and Japanese language courses, as previously announced.

Limited information has been offered at this time, but Johnson said in a statement that the district will continue to offer six languages — Spanish, French, German, American Sign Language, Hmong and Japanese — at the high school level.

Johnson’s announcement — made hours prior to the Eau Claire School Board’s bimonthly Monday meeting, in which the board was slated to discuss the administration’s original decision to end the programs — supersedes last week’s public display of disapproval over the decision.

The decision to phase out Japanese over the next two years and merge the Hmong language course with a Hmong History and Cultures class in 2023 was announced by the administration in November.

The administration cited a district-wide review that found enrollment in Grade 7-12 World Languages courses has dropped over the past decade. The review concluded that the district could not sustain all six of its original language courses due to staffing shortages, shifts in student interests and fiscal strain.

The announcement was met with considerable pushback from members of the community, as last week’s school board meeting was flooded by the public.

Eighteen concerned citizens spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to express their disappointment with the decision — several of whom identified the Japanese and Hmong language courses as comforting ties to their own cultures in a predominantly white community.

Ka Vue, program director for the Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, returned this week to express her gratitude for the reversal, but reminded the board and Johnson that growth is still needed.

“I believe that this is a lesson for all of us as leaders within all of our communities,” Vue said. “Through accountability we can do better.”

Tim Nordin, school board president, told the Leader-Telegram after last week’s meeting the board would consider the “reasonability” of the district’s decision at a later meeting date. That discussion was scheduled for tonight.

Anticipating that the administration may reverse the decision on its own accord, however, Nordin said the board would likely still discuss operational procedures surrounding similar scenarios, which is how the board proceeded during Monday’s meeting.

Though no changes had officially been made to the board’s coherent governance policies on Monday, the board discussed how important decisions can be made in a way that is transparent and inclusive of all stakeholders.

“The board understands that reparative work has got to happen,” Commissioner Stephanie Farrar said to the public. “You should not have to come to us during public comment, hurting.”

Commissioner Phil Lyons suggested collaboration with the community is what makes a decision reasonable, and should therefore be prioritized when taking next steps with regard to the district’s World Languages program.

“We need a partnership from the community to build these programs up,” Lyons said. “Let’s not pretend now that the task is done. … The community spoke, the board heard, and at the end of the day I think the right decisions are being made.”

Other board business:

• The board heard from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who talked about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks relating to personnel administration.

• The board heard a presentation of upcoming capital improvement projects.

• The board voted to authorize the issuance and sale of $98.6 million bond anticipation notes — the funds promised following the Nov. 8 referendum vote — to go toward the completion of several capital projects across the district.