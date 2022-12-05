Howell woman whose disappearance sparked search died by suicide

HOWELL — A woman who was the subject of a multi-day search by community members after being reported missing by her family died by suicide, according to a police report.

Howell resident Kelly Dorsey, 59, who was last seen Sept. 4, was found dead five days later on Sept. 9 in the laundry room of a friend's basement. Family, community members and police had been looking for Dorsey for several days after she disappeared.

The friend, who was not named in the report, said he found Dorsey at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9. He told police Dorsey knew how to enter his home, and he believes she used that knowledge to get inside.

He told police he thought Dorsey may have wanted to be found by a friend.

The week Dorsey was missing, numerous community members met at the Salvation Army Citadel in Howell to help conduct searches for her.

The Livingston Daily obtained the police report through a public records request to the Howell Police Department.

