ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Howell woman whose disappearance sparked search died by suicide

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago

HOWELL — A woman who was the subject of a multi-day search by community members after being reported missing by her family died by suicide, according to a police report.

Howell resident Kelly Dorsey, 59, who was last seen Sept. 4, was found dead five days later on Sept. 9 in the laundry room of a friend's basement. Family, community members and police had been looking for Dorsey for several days after she disappeared.

READ MORE: Missing Howell woman found dead in home

The friend, who was not named in the report, said he found Dorsey at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9. He told police Dorsey knew how to enter his home, and he believes she used that knowledge to get inside.

He told police he thought Dorsey may have wanted to be found by a friend.

The week Dorsey was missing, numerous community members met at the Salvation Army Citadel in Howell to help conduct searches for her.

READ MORE: Community members search for missing Howell woman

The Livingston Daily obtained the police report through a public records request to the Howell Police Department.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell woman whose disappearance sparked search died by suicide

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's Disappearance

D'Wan SimsPhoto by(The Detroit News) On Sunday, December 11, 1994, the Wonderland Mall in Livonia, Michigan was filled with shoppers. With it being during the Christmas season, families were all over the mall shopping and having their children meet the mall’s Santa Clause. Shoppers recall that it was 4:00 pm when they heard an announcement throughout the entire mall.
LIVONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Man taken into custody accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, Adrian police officer

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly threatened to kill both his ex and an Adrian police officer Friday was taken into custody Monday. According to authorities, police were dispatched Beecher Street, near Division Street, on reports of a woman screaming in an alley. Police said they found the victim and suspect on the ground in the alley and believed the suspect was helping the woman get up, but later found the man was restraining her and preventing the victim from leaving.
ADRIAN, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets

Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
WESTLAND, MI
whmi.com

Howell Police Department Welcomes Back New Sergeant

The Howell Police Department is welcoming back a familiar face as its newest sergeant. At a recent City Council meeting, Sergeant Darren Lockhart was administered the oath of office and had his badge pinned on by his wife Kym, surrounded by family and friends. Lockhart began his career with the...
HOWELL, MI
13abc.com

Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Woman said she would blow up Hazel Park High School after son made social media threat

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a Hazel Park High School parent is responsible for making a threat to blow up the school. Ryan Nicole Dunlap is facing a 20-year felony charge of falsely reporting a threat of terrorism along with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services after investigators say she wanted to get back at school administrators for punishing her son.
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
RIVER ROUGE, MI
MLive

MSP investigating homicide after woman’s body found in Flint

FLINT, MI — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after an unidentified woman’s body was found Friday on the city’s south side. Authorities said the body of a woman in her 20s was found in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
FLINT, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy