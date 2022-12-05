Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Local governments, conservation groups oppose massive Camp Grayling expansion
GRAYLING – Opposition continues to grow against a Michigan National Guard proposal taking an additional 260 squares miles state land for its Camp Grayling training facility, limiting access to the state land by civilians and potentially impacting wildlife in ways that will hurt residents, businesses and the local economy.
Up North Voice
Michiganders can receive help with heating bill this winter
MICHIGAN – Consumers Energy today is providing $7.25 million to help customers pay heating bills this winter. The new contributions are going to eight Michigan nonprofit organizations that will help people directly with Consumers Energy bills. “Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants...
Up North Voice
Community Foundation helps raise over 314k for non profits
REGION – In its eighth year of providing the platform for local nonprofits to participate in the global Giving Tuesday movement, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan (CFNEM) helped 62 nonprofit organizations to raise a grand total of $314,834 on November 29. The Community Foundation held a virtual Zoom and Facebook Live event on Tuesday, December 6 to announce the final totals, and totals raised for each individual organization.
Up North Voice
Hessel woman arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon
ALPENA COUNTY – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post were called to a residence on Wessel Road in Alpena Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged his wife, 41-year-old Jennifer Melinda Headley from Hessel, threatened him with a handgun during an argument at his brother’s home and then fled the scene.
Comments / 0