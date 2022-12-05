ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Connectly App Recovers Abandoned Shopify Carts & Generates 5X Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- WhatsApp marketing platform Connectly has created an AI-powered app to help Shopify store owners recover and generate up to 5X revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006032/en/ Connectly.ai in action (Graphic: Business Wire)

