Magoffin County, KY

WSAZ

Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
BRANCHLAND, WV
wymt.com

First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Longtime Kentucky volunteer firefighter passes away, community mourns

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — A longtime volunteer firefighter recently passed away, according to various fire departments in Eastern Kentucky. Duane Suttles was the treasurer for the Kentucky Firefighters Association and the Assistant Fire Chief for the Grayson Fire Department in Carter County. Suttles also served as the Grayson City Clerk and previously served on city […]
GRAYSON, KY
WSAZ

House fire in Chesapeake closes road

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WKYT 27

Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
BATH COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WKYT 27

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train

The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man hit, killed by train identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident

Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man

Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

