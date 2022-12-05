Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
wymt.com
First responders donate gift cards to all schools in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in one Eastern Kentucky county will benefit from a generous donation from their local first responders. On Wednesday, the Pikeville First Responders group, which includes Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire and Pikeville 911 Dispatch, gave a $500 Walmart gift card to all 21 schools in Pike County.
1 dead, 1 injured in Bath County fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal residential fire.
Longtime Kentucky volunteer firefighter passes away, community mourns
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — A longtime volunteer firefighter recently passed away, according to various fire departments in Eastern Kentucky. Duane Suttles was the treasurer for the Kentucky Firefighters Association and the Assistant Fire Chief for the Grayson Fire Department in Carter County. Suttles also served as the Grayson City Clerk and previously served on city […]
WSAZ
House fire in Chesapeake closes road
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
WKYT 27
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
WKYT 27
Great Health Divide | Autism services unable to meet growing demand in Appalachian Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside Crider’s Barber Shop, the buzz never stops. But, as a parent of two autistic children, Chris Crider knows it all can be hard to handle for some who sit in his chair. “They deserve to have a good haircut too, just like everybody else,”...
wymt.com
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
WKYT 27
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
WSAZ
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
WSAZ
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Threats made minutes apart from each other regarding possible shootings at Huntington High School and South Charleston High School sent law enforcement to investigate and protect. The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man
Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
Comments / 0