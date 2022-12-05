ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Double doses of Narcan handed out to Downtown Orlando bars, clubs

Project Opioid has launched a new program in hopes of saving lives. They have teamed up with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance to launch project "Downtown Drip." The goal is to get Naloxone, also known as "Narcan," into as many bars and restaurants as possible.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Space Coast Light Festival offers dazzling walk-through experience

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-through Christmas lights experience is offering visitors a chance to walk and enjoy the lights, starting this weekend. The Space Coast Light Festival runs through Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay. [TRENDING: Mystery debris...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Homeowners, neighbors say contractor gets results for Port Orange 55-plus community

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Drive through the Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange and you’ll still see mounds of construction debris piled by the roadside. Drywall, baseboards, cabinets and even a sink waiting for trash pick-up. When two hurricanes and a busted water main caused flooding in the 55-and-up community, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Most didn’t have flood insurance and burned through savings to get work started.
PORT ORANGE, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

J. Henry’s Barber Shop will soon rise from the ashes

A devastating electrical fire in November 2021 forced J. Henry’s Barber Shop, a mainstay of the Parramore community for almost three decades, to close. Now, the beloved Parramore institution looks like it will soon be resurrected. At the Dec. 5 City Council meeting, the City of Orlando and Community...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Boom boom (out go the lights) when Pat Travers steps on to the stage at Orlando's Plaza Live Thursday

As classic rock uneasily segues into its inevitable geriatric decline, there are two different stories being told, and both are true. One is about the rarified handful of Boomer icons selling off the rights to their publishing, recordings and even likenesses to venture capitalists for many multiple millions of dollars. The other story is more timeless: road-dogging rockers grinding out a living on the small theater/large club circuit, despite not having graced even the lowest rungs of a sales chart since the time when gas cost one buck a gallon.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Plans for Waterleigh park begin to take shape

Waterleigh residents heard the results of a survey regarding a community park in their Horizon West neighborhood during a meeting hosted Wednesday, Nov. 30, by Orange County Government. They also were given another chance to share their opinions on park amenities. Nicole Wilson, District 1 county commissioner, expressed gratitude to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sole survivor of Orlando warehouse fire continues recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. — The sole survivor of a warehouse fire in Orange County that killed four others remains in the hospital, six days after the flames broke out and fireworks stored inside went off. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, is in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body,...
ORLANDO, FL
itinyhouses.com

Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances

If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
ORLANDO, FL

