Orlando city commission passes ordinance placing stricter definitions on nightlife destinations downtown and beyond
The ordinance aims to clarify the difference between a restaurant, bar and nightclub
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
We’re gonna need a bigger bun: ‘Jaws’-themed burger restaurant opening near Universal Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A burger restaurant that started in Detroit and currently operates out of Tennessee is getting ready to open a Central Florida location just down the street from Universal Orlando. Jaws Jumbo Burger is themed after the 1975 blockbuster movie Jaws. According to a news release, the...
Sanford seafood restaurant expanding into Orlando. Here’s where it’s opening up
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sanford seafood restaurant The Current is getting ready to open its second location, this time setting up shop in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood. Mike Smith, the owner, plans to open the new location at 2425 Edgewater Drive, which used to house Jade Sushi and New Asian before it closed in November.
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
Fires break out at abandoned hotel, restaurant, dumpster in Orlando’s tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three fires broke out overnight in Orlando’s tourist district, including a blaze at an abandoned hotel where firefighters rescued four people, officials said. Orlando fire officials said firefighters responded late Wednesday to a two-alarm fire at I-Drive Grand Resort & Suites, which has been closed...
Double doses of Narcan handed out to Downtown Orlando bars, clubs
Project Opioid has launched a new program in hopes of saving lives. They have teamed up with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance to launch project "Downtown Drip." The goal is to get Naloxone, also known as "Narcan," into as many bars and restaurants as possible.
Space Coast Light Festival offers dazzling walk-through experience
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-through Christmas lights experience is offering visitors a chance to walk and enjoy the lights, starting this weekend. The Space Coast Light Festival runs through Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay. [TRENDING: Mystery debris...
Homeowners, neighbors say contractor gets results for Port Orange 55-plus community
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Drive through the Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange and you’ll still see mounds of construction debris piled by the roadside. Drywall, baseboards, cabinets and even a sink waiting for trash pick-up. When two hurricanes and a busted water main caused flooding in the 55-and-up community, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Most didn’t have flood insurance and burned through savings to get work started.
Project Opioid distributes Kloxxado to downtown Orlando businesses for safe overdose treatment
The $15 million comes from a large pharmacy settlement.
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
Orlando woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse. The woman said she was walking home on Washington Street around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night when a...
City of Orlando officials will vote for new ordinance that will redefine nightlife in Downtown
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council will be voting for a new ordinance that will change the meaning of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Downtown Orlando. The ordinance creates new and separate definitions for the three types of establishments in the city code. The goal is to manage these...
J. Henry’s Barber Shop will soon rise from the ashes
A devastating electrical fire in November 2021 forced J. Henry’s Barber Shop, a mainstay of the Parramore community for almost three decades, to close. Now, the beloved Parramore institution looks like it will soon be resurrected. At the Dec. 5 City Council meeting, the City of Orlando and Community...
4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
Boom boom (out go the lights) when Pat Travers steps on to the stage at Orlando's Plaza Live Thursday
As classic rock uneasily segues into its inevitable geriatric decline, there are two different stories being told, and both are true. One is about the rarified handful of Boomer icons selling off the rights to their publishing, recordings and even likenesses to venture capitalists for many multiple millions of dollars. The other story is more timeless: road-dogging rockers grinding out a living on the small theater/large club circuit, despite not having graced even the lowest rungs of a sales chart since the time when gas cost one buck a gallon.
Plans for Waterleigh park begin to take shape
Waterleigh residents heard the results of a survey regarding a community park in their Horizon West neighborhood during a meeting hosted Wednesday, Nov. 30, by Orange County Government. They also were given another chance to share their opinions on park amenities. Nicole Wilson, District 1 county commissioner, expressed gratitude to...
Sole survivor of Orlando warehouse fire continues recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The sole survivor of a warehouse fire in Orange County that killed four others remains in the hospital, six days after the flames broke out and fireworks stored inside went off. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, is in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body,...
🎼BTS: Nearly 1,000 musicians, singers from Central Florida schools share ‘Sounds of the Season’
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s our News 6 tradition, playing a variety of holiday songs performed by local students in lieu of the morning news on Christmas Day. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven’t been able to invite schools into our studios for the past couple of years.
Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances
If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
