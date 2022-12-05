As classic rock uneasily segues into its inevitable geriatric decline, there are two different stories being told, and both are true. One is about the rarified handful of Boomer icons selling off the rights to their publishing, recordings and even likenesses to venture capitalists for many multiple millions of dollars. The other story is more timeless: road-dogging rockers grinding out a living on the small theater/large club circuit, despite not having graced even the lowest rungs of a sales chart since the time when gas cost one buck a gallon.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO