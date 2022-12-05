ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old boy fatally shot Ohio man in head during argument: Marshals

By Justin Dennis
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 14-year-old boy wanted for the aggravated murder of an 18-year-old at a drive-thru convenience store was apprehended Monday morning.

It happened on Nov. 19 at a store in the 10000 block of St. Clair Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Marshals .

Report: Driver of car that crashed, split in half in Ohio had been in chase shortly before

The suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument. The 14-year-old then stole McKissic’s firearm and fled, according to marshals.

Members of the Cleveland Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 14-year-old suspect at an apartment near the 400 block of Richmond Park Drive in Richmond Heights, according to the release.

Ohio man in pajamas threatened officers with fire extinguisher: report

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said Cleveland Police Department’s “outstanding investigative work” led to the suspect’s quick identification and arrest, just weeks after the shooting.

Anyone with information about wanted fugitives can contact the task force at 1-866-4-WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or provide tips on the Marshals’ website . Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Comments / 0

 

