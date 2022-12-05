ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

hamlethub.com

Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall

Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Holiday Lights on the Farm

Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
KATONAH, NY
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN

Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row

This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Local REALTOR® Jefferson Guthrie Receives NFCAR Humanitarian Award

The Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS® established ‘The Joseph E. Baker Humanitarian Award’ in 2008 to honor REALTOR® Joe Baker. Only those very close to Joe knew that he volunteered his time and money to #AngelFlights. He died doing what he loved, but more importantly, doing a selfless act for others. This award was created to keep Joe’s memory alive while recognizing other members that are also giving back without thought for themselves.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!

After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department

On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Cheer on Ridgefield Police as they support Special Olympics by taking the PLUNGE on December 18 at Martin Park Beach

The Ridgefield Plunge is planned for Sunday, December 18 beginning at 12:00 pm at Martin Park Beach (19 Great Pond Road). Come out and cheer on members of the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association (PBA) as jump into icy waters to support more than 10,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in the sports training and competitions Special Olympics Connecticut offers year-round.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick

Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:
DARIEN, CT

