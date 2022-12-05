Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
hamlethub.com
Milford Trick or Trot 5K Event Raises $32K for Beth-El Center Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen
Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford received a $31,934.81 donation from the proceeds of the 11th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser held on October 29, 2022. On November 30, 2022, event organizers and sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union presented...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Jewel Eyes Jewelry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewel Eyes...
hamlethub.com
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
hamlethub.com
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
hamlethub.com
Hundreds of Walter Schalk School of Dance costumes on sale next week in Wilton, proceeds go to local charities
Don’t miss the opportunity to take home a piece of history from the Walter Schalk School of Dance. Hundreds of costumes representing sixty-two years of musicals go on sale next week at 21 River Street in Wilton with all proceeds going to local theatrical charities. Hundreds of costumes are...
hamlethub.com
NFCAR's Community Foundation Raised Funds To Support Local Charities
The Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS® would like to Thank local REALTORS® Patty McManus, Arlene Norton and all those who helped with the Raffle Prizes & Ticket Sales at our Annual Holiday Party. This year we raised over $3,300 to support the NFCAR Community Foundation, we appreciate...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN
Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
hamlethub.com
SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
hamlethub.com
Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row
This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
hamlethub.com
Local REALTOR® Jefferson Guthrie Receives NFCAR Humanitarian Award
The Northern Fairfield County Association of REALTORS® established ‘The Joseph E. Baker Humanitarian Award’ in 2008 to honor REALTOR® Joe Baker. Only those very close to Joe knew that he volunteered his time and money to #AngelFlights. He died doing what he loved, but more importantly, doing a selfless act for others. This award was created to keep Joe’s memory alive while recognizing other members that are also giving back without thought for themselves.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
hamlethub.com
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
hamlethub.com
Town of Darien Announces Winter Expanded Hours for Train Station Buildings
The new hours are Monday through Friday 4:55 AM – 7:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.**. “A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the...
hamlethub.com
Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department
On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
hamlethub.com
Cheer on Ridgefield Police as they support Special Olympics by taking the PLUNGE on December 18 at Martin Park Beach
The Ridgefield Plunge is planned for Sunday, December 18 beginning at 12:00 pm at Martin Park Beach (19 Great Pond Road). Come out and cheer on members of the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association (PBA) as jump into icy waters to support more than 10,000 athletes of all abilities who participate in the sports training and competitions Special Olympics Connecticut offers year-round.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick
Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
hamlethub.com
Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center
Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:
Comments / 0