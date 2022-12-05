Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
Krutowskis Paces Monarchs To Fifth Straight Win
HILLIARD – Ava Krutowskis drained four 3-pointers Tuesday and finished with a game-high 14 points as the Monarchs blasted host Hilliard Davidson, 65-27, for their fifth straight win to open the girls varsity basketball season. It was the first away game for the Monarchs this season, not that they...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Panthers Grab Top Spot In OHC Standings
MECHANICSBURG – Elaina Lahmers shot 6-of-8 from the floor, including hitting 4-of-6 3-point attempts, in leading Fairbanks to a 52-48 win over Ohio Heritage Conference-rival Mechanicsburg Wednesday in girls varsity basketball action. The win gives the Panthers the only unblemished record in the OHC North Division with a 3-0...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Moore Scores 24 To Lead Monarchs Past Wildcats
MARYSVILLE – The Monarchs exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter to put away visiting Hilliard Davidson, 67-51, in boys varsity basketball action Tuesday at Competition Gym. The Monarchs’ 6’7” swingman Jason Moore got the hosts off to a rollicking start as he netted nine points in the...
landgrantholyland.com
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
unioncountydailydigital.com
David Matthew Marsh
David Matthew Marsh, age 28, of Dublin, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022. A 2012 graduate of Marysville High School, he attended Marysville Grace Church. He grew up in Marysville where he was a student at St. John’s Lutheran School. An outdoorsman, he loved exploring the world around him with his loved ones and appreciated nature, animals and adventure. He spent several years volunteering at the county humane society. David held a particular fondness for the ocean. He will be remembered for his fervent love of playing endlessly in the ocean waves at his family’s vacation spot in Emerald Isle, NC. Some of David’s favorite moments were spent gaming with his little brother. He enjoyed visual arts and a good conversation, whether political or philosophical. A lover of music, he especially appreciated classical, modern folk, and jazz styles. He had a talent for identifying music keys and intonation. He was known as a keen problem solver and would offer a helping hand at a moment’s notice.
BM5: How do Buckeyes match up with Bulldogs in CFP?
How does Ohio State match up with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals? Who might replace Kevin Wilson as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator? That and much more is covered on the Wednesday 5ish as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba out, Kevin Wilson gone, C.J. Stroud a Heisman finalist, transfer portal options: Ohio State rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this episode of Buckeye Talk Rants, Doug Lesmerises is covering four main topics off the top and then running through rants from text subscribers. First, (1:32) Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Ohio State career is officially over as the star receiver will not recover from his hamstring injury to be able to play in the Buckeyes’ playoff semifinal against Georgia.
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau and Tommy Eichenberg Lead 10 AP All-Big Ten Selections from Ohio State
Five Ohio State players made the Associated Press’ All-Big Ten first team while five other Buckeyes made the second team. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg each made the AP All-Big Ten first team, giving the Buckeyes the second-most first-team selections behind Michigan.
unioncountydailydigital.com
George Randall McVey
George Randall McVey of Marysville, Ohio, died peacefully at the Heritage Senior Living Community of Marysville on Sunday, December 4, 2022. George was the third and last child born to the late Nellie Elizabeth Foltz and Garland William McVey in Maysville, Kentucky on March 17, 1932. A veteran of the...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sports books are already taking bets on a potential Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game — and you might be surprised by who is favored. Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook said the site has already posted spreads on all four possible national championship...
saturdaytradition.com
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Eloise Smith Blais
Eloise Smith Blais, age 77, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A former associate of Honda of America, she worked in the purchasing department. Following her career with Honda, she retired as a secretary at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, where she worked in the laboratory. She enjoyed handicrafts and spending time with her family, especially while camping. She will be most remembered for her loving heart with the ability to speak her mind. She was born September 16, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Beth Smith; her brother, Duane Smith; and a son-in-law, Keith Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce W. Blais, Sr.; her children, Tonia Chapman of Marysville, Bruce W. (Beth) Blais, Jr. of North Smithfield, Rhode Island and Barrett (Melissa) Blais of Warren, Rhode Island; her grandchildren, Jessica (Garrett) Carpenter, Kaitlyn (Brandy) Chapman, Derek (Grace) Chapman, Ava Blais, Emma Blais, Lyla Blais and Stella Blais; her great-grandchildren, Ben, Molly, Taylor and Ellie; her sister, Karen (Don) Anderson of North Smithfield, Rhode Island; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Willemyndert “Wils” vanDam
Willemyndert, “Wils” vanDam, age 81, died peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022 after brave battle with leukemia. Wils was born in the Netherlands on March 2, 1941 to Marijtje and Willem vanDam and enjoyed his youth in Holland followed by several years of military service in Africa before marrying the love of his life, Gerrie. They immigrated to the United States when he was given the opportunity to start a career in accounting. Gerrie and Wils fell in love with Ohio and started a family with the intention of enjoying the midwestern countryside of Marysville for as long as they were able. Wils was a devoted father to Alaric and Marvin, and the close-knit family enjoyed travel around the United States as well as their yearly vacation to Hilton Head, SC. Wils became a beloved and active member of the community in Marysville as well as an avid golfer and an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Fortunately, the family continued to take many trips to Holland visiting family and maintaining dual citizenships in both cherished countries.
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
Ohio State can win a college football national title, but history says it’ll depend on one thing only
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s been a lot of looking in the mirror inside the Ohio State football program over the past week following its second straight loss to Michigan, trying to figure out what went wrong. The questions will still need answers at some point, but the Buckeyes’ national...
WOUB
Kevin Lanier gets graphic design position at NBC 4 in Columbus
ATHENS, OH – Kevin Lanier ’22 hasn’t been out of college for very long, but already has a job as a graphic designer at NBC 4 in Columbus thanks to his experience at Ohio University and WOUB. “I started working at WOUB during my senior year in...
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
