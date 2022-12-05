Read full article on original website
City of Redmond invites public to retirement celebration for George Endicott, Jay Patrick
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The City of Redmond invites the public to attend a celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at Juniper Golf Clubhouse, honoring Mayor George Endicott's and Councilor Jay Patrick’s combined 40 years of dedicated service to the community. The evening is also an...
Redmond propane co. doubles staff to deal with spike in demand
Redmond-based CoEnergy Propane says it's doubled its staff and working long hours but still has an eight-week backlog for propane deliveries due to a jump in demand as customers switch providers.
Crook County Library faces controversy over LGBTQ-related books
Prineville, Or. (KTVZ) -- Some Crook County community members are voicing frustration over LGBTQ-related books on the shelves at the Crook County Library, saying they should be labeled and removed from certain sections of the library. At several recent board meetings, Crook County Library Director April Witteveen said residents stated...
Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – At this time of year, our hope is for all of our animals to find a loving home for the holidays. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is reducing the adoption fee by 50% for dogs and cats over six months old and all small animals through Saturday, Dec. 24th at 2 p.m..
Bend Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins, 101, attends ceremony
There was a very special participant in Thursday's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Bend Heroes Memorial -- Dick Higgins of Bend, whose memories are still vivid of that 'Day of Infamy.'.
Get ready for snow!!
We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
The lineup for the 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season is already being announced
The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.
Madras rapper Posky is ready to hit the big-time
Posky was driven to rap from his rough upbringing. Now, the Madras rapper aims to make people smile. His music will be on all streaming platforms soon - you can hear it here, on Soundcloud.
