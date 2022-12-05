The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.

