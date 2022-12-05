ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Redmond propane co. doubles staff to deal with spike in demand

Redmond-based CoEnergy Propane says it's doubled its staff and working long hours but still has an eight-week backlog for propane deliveries due to a jump in demand as customers switch providers. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Crook County Library faces controversy over LGBTQ-related books

Prineville, Or. (KTVZ) -- Some Crook County community members are voicing frustration over LGBTQ-related books on the shelves at the Crook County Library, saying they should be labeled and removed from certain sections of the library. At several recent board meetings, Crook County Library Director April Witteveen said residents stated...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Bend Pearl Harbor survivor Dick Higgins, 101, attends ceremony

There was a very special participant in Thursday's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Bend Heroes Memorial -- Dick Higgins of Bend, whose memories are still vivid of that 'Day of Infamy.'. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Get ready for snow!!

We are expecting the snow to start falling around 1 p.m. Thursday and carry us into the weekend. We're also seeing a chance of rain mixed in, with cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, we see a 30...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

The lineup for the 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert season is already being announced

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Monday that the Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are set to play at the Old Mill District venue in early September of next year. They already announced that Death Cab for Cutie is coming in June, and promise more announcements soon - like one later this week - having learned a lot this busy summer about what folks here want to hear and see.
KTVZ

Madras rapper Posky is ready to hit the big-time

Posky was driven to rap from his rough upbringing. Now, the Madras rapper aims to make people smile. His music will be on all streaming platforms soon - you can hear it here, on Soundcloud. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
MADRAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy