Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats Fisher College 73-70

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team erased a double digit second half deficit with a 19-6 run as the Rams went on to secure a 73-70 victory over Fisher College in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium. Framingham State improves to 3-5 overall. Fisher College is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: First-Ever Frosty 5K in Natick

NATICK -The first-ever Frosty 5K was held this morning in Natick. The road race was sponsored by the Natick High Track and Field and XC Boosters Club. About 500 runners and walkers participated in the race, which began at Natick High and ended at Natick High. SOURCE captured runners as...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Anthony Ferlazzo, 91, U.A. Army Medic, Partner at CompRep Associates

NATICK – Anthony “Tony” Ferlazzo of Natick passed away at the age of 91 on November 30, 2022. A caring family man, Tony was the beloved husband of Stephanie (Papia) Ferlazzo. Devoted father of Carol Manning and her husband Jamey, Nancy Ferlazzo Foody and John Ferlazzo. Loving grandfather of Andrew Manning and his wife Samantha, Alyssa Manning Gramajo and her husband Axel. Great grandfather of Amaia, Alex, Luke, Colin and Liam. Tony grew up in Newton Highlands and was one of nine children of the late Joseph and Nancy (LaCava) Ferlazzo from Filicudi, Italy.
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award

BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After an ice rink in Belmont closed Friday, in desperate need for repairs, the discussion over its condition has reignited. Families had to travel to safe ice when the rink closed over the weekend. After DPW crews worked to fix the compressor, the rink reopened by Monday evening, but community leaders said after decades of use, the rink is at the end of its life.
BELMONT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, 103

WEST NEWTON – Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, of West Newton, died Monday, November, 28, 2022 in her home. She was 103. Ethel was born in East Boston on February 24, 1919, a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Costello) Terry. Raised in East Boston, she lived in Winthrop...
WEST NEWTON, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
