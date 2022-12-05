Read full article on original website
Broncos Cheer Squad Practicing For February Competition
FRAMINGHAM – Twenty athletes are part of the Keefe Tech cheer squad this winter season. “We have 8 cheerleaders, who have never cheered before, and 5 more who just started this fall,” said Head Coach Jen Graham. “Looking forward to watching them learn and grow.”. Graham is...
Nationally-Ranked Babson Defeats Framingham State 71-63
FRAMINGHAM – The nationally 12th ranked Babson College women’s basketball team defeated Framingham State, who were receiving votes in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 poll, by a score of 71-63 on Tuesday evening at Staake Gymnasium at Babson Park. Framingham State is now 6-2 overall. Babson remains...
Framingham State Defeats Fisher College 73-70
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team erased a double digit second half deficit with a 19-6 run as the Rams went on to secure a 73-70 victory over Fisher College in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium. Framingham State improves to 3-5 overall. Fisher College is...
Cosgrove & Lincoln To Framingham High Wrestling Team
FRAMINGHAM = The co-ed Framingham High wrestling team will opens its season this weekend on the road. The first match is December 10 against Timberlane, Andover, and Noble out of Maine. There are 45 Flyers on the roster, said Head Coach Erik Delehanty. “Wrestling is a unique sport that you...
A Major Event Could Be Coming to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
Over the last decade or so, Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts has been home to some pretty fun events. Concerts. World Series games. Frozen Fenway where college hockey (and occasionally the Boston Bruins) teams go head-to-head on a rink that's created in the outfield. There was even a Top Golf...
Barbara (Annesi) Eagan, Retired Ashland Public School Employee
ASHLAND – Barbara A. (Annesi) Eagan, of Ashland, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Born in Framingham in 1936, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Sinacola) Annesi. Barbara graduated from Framingham High School in 1954 and remained active with her class...
Photo of the Day: First-Ever Frosty 5K in Natick
NATICK -The first-ever Frosty 5K was held this morning in Natick. The road race was sponsored by the Natick High Track and Field and XC Boosters Club. About 500 runners and walkers participated in the race, which began at Natick High and ended at Natick High. SOURCE captured runners as...
Anthony Ferlazzo, 91, U.A. Army Medic, Partner at CompRep Associates
NATICK – Anthony “Tony” Ferlazzo of Natick passed away at the age of 91 on November 30, 2022. A caring family man, Tony was the beloved husband of Stephanie (Papia) Ferlazzo. Devoted father of Carol Manning and her husband Jamey, Nancy Ferlazzo Foody and John Ferlazzo. Loving grandfather of Andrew Manning and his wife Samantha, Alyssa Manning Gramajo and her husband Axel. Great grandfather of Amaia, Alex, Luke, Colin and Liam. Tony grew up in Newton Highlands and was one of nine children of the late Joseph and Nancy (LaCava) Ferlazzo from Filicudi, Italy.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
19 MetroWest Nonprofits Share in $43,000 Through Cummings Community Giving
WOBURN – The season of giving has arrived for 19 MetroWest nonprofits, which just received a collective $43,000 through Cummings Properties’ Cummings Community Giving program. Each year, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm invites staff to select a local nonprofit or two to receive a cash donation from the Company in their name.
Bernadette J. Harrod, 77, Vietnam Veteran, Nurse, & Author
FRAMINGHAM – Bernadette J. Harrod of Daytona Beach, FL (formally of Framingham) passed away on November 22 at the age of 77. She leaves her wife Kathleen A. (Logan) and their daughter Taylor. In Framingham, she leaves her loving son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Richelle, and her grandchildren, Andrew...
Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
Vote For Debra Caplan of Keep Framingham Beautiful for ‘Dew Gooder’ Award
FRAMINGHAM – Debra Caplan, Vice Chair of Keep Framingham Beautiful, has been nominated for a Honey Dew Donuts® “Dew Gooder” award!. She is a 1 of 10 finalists and the top 5 vote getters receive $2,500 for themselves as well as $2,500 for their charities. “After...
Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel honored with Emmy's Gold Circle Award
BOSTON -- Former WBZ Sports Director Bob Lobel received a special honor Monday night. Lobel received the Emmy's Gold Circle Award, which is given to broadcasters whose contributions span 50 years or more. Lobel accepted the award with the self-deprecating humor that endeared him to his audience. "That's the other thing about this award," Lobel said. "Just by its mere definition, you have to live long enough to get it." Lobel is serious about sports, but never takes himself too seriously. He connected fans to the biggest moments in Boston sports history."One of the great things that was available to me...
Pianist Rudnytsky To Perform at Framingham Library December 11
FRAMINGHAM – Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at the Framingham Public Library on Sunday, December 11 as part of the Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series. The free concert takes place in the Costin room at the main Framingham Library from 3 to 4 p.m. It will also air on the Library’s YouTube channel live.
whdh.com
‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After an ice rink in Belmont closed Friday, in desperate need for repairs, the discussion over its condition has reignited. Families had to travel to safe ice when the rink closed over the weekend. After DPW crews worked to fix the compressor, the rink reopened by Monday evening, but community leaders said after decades of use, the rink is at the end of its life.
Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, 103
WEST NEWTON – Ethel M. (Terry) Frattaroli, of West Newton, died Monday, November, 28, 2022 in her home. She was 103. Ethel was born in East Boston on February 24, 1919, a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Costello) Terry. Raised in East Boston, she lived in Winthrop...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 8, 2022
1 Today is an early release day for Framingham Public School students for elementary, middle and high school. It is also one of the district’s no homework days. 2. Tonight is the first performance of School of Rock at Walsh Middle School. Show starts at 7 p.m. The performance is free tonight.
Agrihood Development Proposed For Grove Street in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Developers have a vision for a 55-plus, housing community centered around farm living nestled onto a former farm site in Northwest Framingham. Eastleigh Farm owner Doug Stephan and his partner, Wellesley-resident Greg Cohen want to take about 49 acres of land parcels along Grove Street and develop them into an “agrihood.”
