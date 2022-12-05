Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Ocean Springs city leaders approve annexation plans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes coming to the city of Ocean Springs... Tuesday evening, city leaders voted to move forward with the annexation process for two areas in Jackson County. But some residents aren’t in favor of the board’s decision. It was a packed house in Ocean Springs...
WLOX
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
WLOX
Putting the lid on garbage issues in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. In fact, Mayor Billy Hewes talked about this issue in his State of the City address last week. “People...
WLOX
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday. Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.
WLOX
Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
WLOX
Gautier apartments flooded with sewage
The calendar says it’s December, but it doesn’t feel like it! We’re going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. The high humidity will make it feel a little warmer. We won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s by the morning. Patchy dense fog is also possible tonight.
WLOX
Trapani elected as Waveland’s next mayor
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - With an unofficial 79% of the vote, Jay Trapani will serve as Waveland’s next mayor. Trapani faced Independent Micah Tinkler and Libertarian Brice Phillips after he secured the Republican nomination back in October. Waveland residents also casts votes for aldermen in wards 1, 2, and...
WLOX
Post office in Biloxi named after fallen officer
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up rounds up bills of participating members to raise the money for charitable organizations in Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city...
WLOX
Mississippi native finishes string of country-wide marathons at home
Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city leaders, nonprofit organizations and others are tackling as garbage and debris pile up in the city. Today, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are celebrating the final passage of legislation. Beau Rivage transforms into annual Winter Wonderland. Updated:...
WLOX
Author Carl Welte discusses latest book
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up rounds up bills of participating members to raise the money for charitable organizations in Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city...
WLOX
A Soulful Christmas rocks the 100 Men Hall this weekend
Gulfport Lake, Bayou Bernard, and other Gulfport waterways will be filled with colorful boats this Saturday for the 23rd Annual Christmas on the Bayou parade. Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning. First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas"...
WLOX
Three new officers sworn into Biloxi Police Department
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department continues to grow. Three new recruits took the oath of office to protect and serve the community. Police Chief John Miller said these hires are a great addition for the department as they make a promise to their community. For Jacob Vickers,...
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 9 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, December 12thand ends at 11:59pm on Thursday, December 15th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Patrons leave tip of thousands at Gulfport cafe
Selfies with Black Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast, games, prizes and entertainment fill the 100 Men Hall this Saturday in Bay St. Louis for their "A Soulful Christmas" event. First Baptist Biloxi shares "The Miracle of Christmas" harmonic concert. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST. |. Biloxi's First...
WLOX
Happening Dec. 10: Teachers-Only Comedy Tour at MGCCC iMPAC
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up. Operation Round Up rounds up bills of participating members to raise the money for charitable organizations in Harrison, Hancock and Pearl River counties. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Literally cleaning up the streets of Gulfport is exactly what city...
WLOX
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
WLOX
LIVE: 23rd Annual Christmas on the Bayou happening this weekend in Gulfport
It will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, the fog will settle back into South Mississippi leading to very low visibility overnight and through the morning hours of Friday. There will likely be a Dense Fog Advisory issued again tonight. As you plan your day, allow extra travel times to allow for any slowdowns on your morning drive. Temperatures will be warm again on Friday and through the weekend.
WLOX
Woman in Biloxi awarded scholarship for getting into construction field
The attack on North Carolina's power grid has the coast attention on security. Jacolbi Rivers spent the day with Mississippi Power to see how they prepare for worst case scenarios. Early bird runners prepare for Sunday’s Gulf Coast Marathon. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. On Sunday, Gulf Coast Marathon...
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
Comments / 1