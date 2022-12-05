Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
Panthers Grab Top Spot In OHC Standings
MECHANICSBURG – Elaina Lahmers shot 6-of-8 from the floor, including hitting 4-of-6 3-point attempts, in leading Fairbanks to a 52-48 win over Ohio Heritage Conference-rival Mechanicsburg Wednesday in girls varsity basketball action. The win gives the Panthers the only unblemished record in the OHC North Division with a 3-0...
Krutowskis Paces Monarchs To Fifth Straight Win
HILLIARD – Ava Krutowskis drained four 3-pointers Tuesday and finished with a game-high 14 points as the Monarchs blasted host Hilliard Davidson, 65-27, for their fifth straight win to open the girls varsity basketball season. It was the first away game for the Monarchs this season, not that they...
Wildcats Bully Barons
RICHWOOD – North Union used a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter Tuesday to put away visiting Buckeye Valley, 55-36, in non-league boys varsity basketball action Tuesday. The Wildcats led the entire way, jumping out to a seven-point lead after the first quarter and never looking back, finally putting the Barons away in the second half with a 28-14 run over the last two quarters.
3 takeaways: Rebounds dominance leads OSU to win on Tuesday
After a five day hiatus from basketball, the Cowboys are back in the win column. OSU defeated Sam Houston State, 65-51. Here are three takeaways from Tuesday night’s contest. The Cowboys dominated the rebounding battle. OSU won the battle on the glass with ease, grabbing 37 of them on...
Local Sports Schedules
Hilliard Davidson @ Marysville 7:30 p.m. Bishop Ready @Jonathan Alder 7:30 p.m. Fairbanks @ Mechanicsburg 7:30 p.m. Buckeye Valley @ North Union 7:30 p.m. Marysville @ Hilliard Davidson 7:30. p.m. Bowling. Jonathan Alder @ North Union 4 p.m. at Dragon Lanes.
2023 Ohio State commit named Ohio Player of the Year
There may not be another commit in Ohio State’s current class that has seen the uptick in rankings like Jermaine Mathews. The Cincinnati native is shooting up the lists for nearly every recruiting service, showing how valuable he is to the Buckeyes and their 2023 class. Being an in-state player is surely one major importance he carries, but playing the cornerback position is the biggest factor considering the current state of play in the secondary on Ohio State’s roster.
Ohio State Freshman Defensive End Omari Abor Loses Black Stripe
Ohio State freshman defensive end Omari Abor lost his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team. Abor, a former five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, played nine fourth-quarter snaps in the win over Arkansas State...
What 5-star RB Rueben Owens’ Louisville decommitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is looking for a new running back after watching Mark Fletcher decommit and a high-profile one just came back on the market. Rueben Owens is the nation’s No. 23 player and No. 2 running back and has announced that he has decommitted from Lousiville after joining the Cardinals’ class in June. It’s the second school he’s decommitted from after originally committing to Texas.
2023 Ohio State Linebacker Commit Arvell Reese Named Division IV Defensive Player Of The Year
Ohio State four-star linebacker commit Arvell Reese was named the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The 6-foot-4 and 212-pound Reese, who committed to the Buckeyes in August over finalists Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and USC, led Cleveland Glenville to its first state title this fall, his first full season playing linebacker.
Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sports books are already taking bets on a potential Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game — and you might be surprised by who is favored. Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook said the site has already posted spreads on all four possible national championship...
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Heisman Trophy finalists announced, including 1 B1G standout
The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced!. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was among the group of 4, also including TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV. Stroud was an obvious candidate. The only headscratcher on this list was the inclusion of...
Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday
After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
Ohio State loses offensive coordinator after making College Football Playoff
After getting their butts kicked at home by the University of Michigan, the Ohio State football team walked out of the Horseshoe with their tails between their legs, wondering what went wrong. But, when the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were released, the Buckeyes came in at No. 5, and suddenly, there was hope. Well, as we now know, the Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff after previously No. 4 USC lost to Utah. OSU’s reward for backing into the CFP is a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Now, news has emerged that the Buckeyes have lost their offensive coordinator.
David Matthew Marsh
David Matthew Marsh, age 28, of Dublin, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022. A 2012 graduate of Marysville High School, he attended Marysville Grace Church. He grew up in Marysville where he was a student at St. John’s Lutheran School. An outdoorsman, he loved exploring the world around him with his loved ones and appreciated nature, animals and adventure. He spent several years volunteering at the county humane society. David held a particular fondness for the ocean. He will be remembered for his fervent love of playing endlessly in the ocean waves at his family’s vacation spot in Emerald Isle, NC. Some of David’s favorite moments were spent gaming with his little brother. He enjoyed visual arts and a good conversation, whether political or philosophical. A lover of music, he especially appreciated classical, modern folk, and jazz styles. He had a talent for identifying music keys and intonation. He was known as a keen problem solver and would offer a helping hand at a moment’s notice.
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
Eloise Smith Blais
Eloise Smith Blais, age 77, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A former associate of Honda of America, she worked in the purchasing department. Following her career with Honda, she retired as a secretary at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island, where she worked in the laboratory. She enjoyed handicrafts and spending time with her family, especially while camping. She will be most remembered for her loving heart with the ability to speak her mind. She was born September 16, 1945 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Beth Smith; her brother, Duane Smith; and a son-in-law, Keith Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce W. Blais, Sr.; her children, Tonia Chapman of Marysville, Bruce W. (Beth) Blais, Jr. of North Smithfield, Rhode Island and Barrett (Melissa) Blais of Warren, Rhode Island; her grandchildren, Jessica (Garrett) Carpenter, Kaitlyn (Brandy) Chapman, Derek (Grace) Chapman, Ava Blais, Emma Blais, Lyla Blais and Stella Blais; her great-grandchildren, Ben, Molly, Taylor and Ellie; her sister, Karen (Don) Anderson of North Smithfield, Rhode Island; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Willemyndert “Wils” vanDam
Willemyndert, “Wils” vanDam, age 81, died peacefully Saturday, November 26, 2022 after brave battle with leukemia. Wils was born in the Netherlands on March 2, 1941 to Marijtje and Willem vanDam and enjoyed his youth in Holland followed by several years of military service in Africa before marrying the love of his life, Gerrie. They immigrated to the United States when he was given the opportunity to start a career in accounting. Gerrie and Wils fell in love with Ohio and started a family with the intention of enjoying the midwestern countryside of Marysville for as long as they were able. Wils was a devoted father to Alaric and Marvin, and the close-knit family enjoyed travel around the United States as well as their yearly vacation to Hilton Head, SC. Wils became a beloved and active member of the community in Marysville as well as an avid golfer and an Ohio State Buckeye fan. Fortunately, the family continued to take many trips to Holland visiting family and maintaining dual citizenships in both cherished countries.
