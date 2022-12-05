ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Comments / 2

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ramona Woman Seen Multiple Felony Charges

A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window. The arriving...
RAMONA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Skiatook Police Purchase Body Cams

The Skiatook Police Department is sporting new equipment this week after they received a $10,000 Municipal Assurance Group grant to purchase body cams for 18 officers. Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the police department have been asking for the bodycams for “years” but were unable to obtain funds to purchase them due to prior city leadership pronouncing their flip phone cameras as “being good enough” due to the size of their town.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Held Over on Domestic Abuse Charges

A Bartlesville man was seen today in Washington County Court on a failure to appear for Drug Court last Wednesday. After being picked up for the failure to appear, it was seen that Daniel Colley had a current misdemeanor charge for domestic abuse. According to an affidavit regarding the Domestic...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Officer Under Investigation

In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
KOKI FOX 23

Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County

Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300,000 worth of cocaine

TULSA, Okla. — Seven kilos of cocaine was confiscated in Tulsa following a weeks-long investigation. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the investigation. Law enforcement officers believe an elderly woman was scammed into receiving the drugs. Then, she was given instructions to repackage and mail...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 In Custody After Standoff In Oologah

Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
OOLOGAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy