2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges After Alleged Home Invasion In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said two men were arrested on Tuesday concerning a home invasion that same day. BAPD said Ray Villalba, 20, and Elijah Titone, 24, were arrested and booked on multiple charges after officers said they broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Norman Place. BAPD...
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ramona Woman Seen Multiple Felony Charges
A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window. The arriving...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Skiatook Police Purchase Body Cams
The Skiatook Police Department is sporting new equipment this week after they received a $10,000 Municipal Assurance Group grant to purchase body cams for 18 officers. Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the police department have been asking for the bodycams for “years” but were unable to obtain funds to purchase them due to prior city leadership pronouncing their flip phone cameras as “being good enough” due to the size of their town.
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Held Over on Domestic Abuse Charges
A Bartlesville man was seen today in Washington County Court on a failure to appear for Drug Court last Wednesday. After being picked up for the failure to appear, it was seen that Daniel Colley had a current misdemeanor charge for domestic abuse. According to an affidavit regarding the Domestic...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call
Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OK Bureau of Narcotics announces second drug bust days apart in Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Nearly 180 kilos of methamphetamine has been pulled off the streets of Tulsa. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced the bust on Facebook. It was seized during a multi-agency investigation including OBN, Homeland Security, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. This bust comes just...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Officer Under Investigation
In a developing story, Bartlesville Radio has learned that an officer with the Bartlesville Police Department has been accused of sexual misconduct with a confidential informant or witness and that an investigation is underway at both the BPD level and with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Chief Tracy Roles...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
Tulsa Police Searching For Man Accused Of Threatening Elderly Man With Knife
Tulsa Police are looking for a man accused of threatening an elderly man with a knife in November. Officers say Donald Ward approached the victim at a construction site near 41st and 25th West Ave., pulled out a knife and demanded the victim hand over any valuables. Police say Ward...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Game Wardens Arrest Men in Osage County
Hunters were warned that game wardens would be verifying kill counts and types of deer bagged, as well as checking the validity of hunting licenses this year but two men were arrested this past weekend after disobeying the 2022 rules. Game Wardens in Osage County arrested two men when they...
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
Bogus school shooter threats made in several Oklahoma cities
Emergency crews got several false 911 calls in several Oklahoma cities this morning. The hoax calls claim there's an active shooter at schools.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker. Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300,000 worth of cocaine
TULSA, Okla. — Seven kilos of cocaine was confiscated in Tulsa following a weeks-long investigation. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the investigation. Law enforcement officers believe an elderly woman was scammed into receiving the drugs. Then, she was given instructions to repackage and mail...
news9.com
2 In Custody After Standoff In Oologah
Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
