The Skiatook Police Department is sporting new equipment this week after they received a $10,000 Municipal Assurance Group grant to purchase body cams for 18 officers. Skiatook Police Officer Kimberly Okerson said the police department have been asking for the bodycams for “years” but were unable to obtain funds to purchase them due to prior city leadership pronouncing their flip phone cameras as “being good enough” due to the size of their town.

17 HOURS AGO