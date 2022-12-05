Read full article on original website
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley schools’ ‘pocket forests’ are taking root
Update, Dec. 8 One year after planting the first three Miyawaki schoolyard forests in the country, the Berkeley school district is adding a fourth micro-forest at Berkeley Technology Academy in South Berkeley. About forty students from Sylvia Mendez, a nearby elementary school, put their hands in the dirt Thursday morning...
sfstandard.com
By Rethinking How Reading Is Taught, Bay Area Schools Hope To Boost Overall Literacy
In the wake of a pandemic that put so many students behind, public schools throughout the Bay Area hope that rethinking literacy will regain academic outcomes. The movement to change the way kids learn to read goes back decades, but Covid closures that erased years of test gains made it a national focus.
berkeleyside.org
See how your Berkeley school did on state tests
Berkeleyside published a story this week analyzing how BUSD’s state test scores were impacted by the pandemic. Read the story for an in-depth look at student progress by grade level, race and other factors like English learner status, as well as three charts breaking down the trends. The results...
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal) Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner) Berkeley...
berkeleyside.org
What’s next for Berkeley’s streets and affordable housing after Measure L failed?
Berkeley won’t significantly improve the quality of its roads over the next couple of years, Mayor Jesse Arreguín said, after voters rejected a $650 million infrastructure and affordable housing bond measure in November. But as the dust settles on the unsuccessful campaign for Measure L, Arreguín and others...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
Enrollment drop in Contra Costa County schools is lowest since 2011
MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County's public schools saw declining enrollment for the second year in a row last year, dropping to 169,604 -- the lowest it's been in a decade.The county, which includes 18 school districts, saw steady enrollment increases between the 2011-12 school year and the 2019-20 school year, going from 169,394 to 178,406, according to the Contra Costa County Office of Education's 2021-22 annual report released Tuesday. But after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down campuses, the county's enrollment declined 3%.Enrollment declined another 2% in 2021-22, according to the report. The state as a whole saw about the same decline last year, dropping to a two-decade low of 5,846,317 students.The district's largest district, West Contra Costa Unified, lost about 1,000 students in 2021-22, going from 31,027 to 30,071 -- a 3% percent decline.
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
New bill would cap apartment security deposits
(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley Rep is training the next generation of theater-makers
Berkeley Rep welcomes a new class of 15 talented young professionals who have been awarded fellowships for the 2022-23 season. These fellows are spending 11 months training in their chosen department — directing, marketing, scenic construction, company management and others — and are getting hands-on experience while helping with all aspects of the season’s West Coast and world premieres.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
NBC Bay Area
Triple Threat: COVID, Flu, RSV Cases Put Strain on Bay Area Hospitals
The triple threat of flu, COVID and RSV is pushing some hospitals to the brink. In the South Bay, Santa Clara County's available beds are shrinking quickly, including Regional Medical Center in San Jose. "We're concerned," Regional Director of Emergency Services Director Dr. Paul Silka said. "We're very close or...
berkeleyside.org
West Berkeley safe RV parking site to expire when shelter moves to Berkeley Inn
The year-old West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Shelter will move from Grayson Street to San Pablo Avenue under a new, five-year city lease with the Berkeley Inn, but its attached safe RV parking site is set to expire at the end of the year. The City Council on Tuesday voted to...
California reporting 'very high' flu activity, among the worst in US
California is now reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as "very high" flu levels as cases surge nationwide.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County COVID Levels Rising in Wastewater Samples
Santa Clara County health leaders in a Tuesday briefing said there is a clear sign that COVID rates are rising, adding the county may see even more people contract coronavirus than what was reported during the omicron peak in January. The amount of virus detected in wastewater shows Santa Clara...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley gets serious about defensible space
In the middle of back-to-back rainstorms, it’s hard to think about wildfire prevention. But in a matter of months, we’ll be thick in bountiful grasses and other vegetation, fed by today’s rains. And weeks after, much of this will turn dry and brown — prime wildfire fuel.
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: We urge state leaders to protect solar
Solar power is about to be devalued in the most unexpected of states — California. After a year of severe weather, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced it is still considering reducing the value of residential rooftop solar by 75%. The latest version of the commission’s Net Energy Metering proposed decision severely disincentivizes new homeowners from installing solar. As local leaders, we know that much of the ability to make a lasting impact on climate lies in the hands of elected officials like us and Gov. Gavin Newsom. What the CPUC is considering is the wrong direction and could set back local and state clean energy efforts.
