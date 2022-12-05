ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley schools’ ‘pocket forests’ are taking root

Update, Dec. 8 One year after planting the first three Miyawaki schoolyard forests in the country, the Berkeley school district is adding a fourth micro-forest at Berkeley Technology Academy in South Berkeley. About forty students from Sylvia Mendez, a nearby elementary school, put their hands in the dirt Thursday morning...
BERKELEY, CA
See how your Berkeley school did on state tests

Berkeleyside published a story this week analyzing how BUSD’s state test scores were impacted by the pandemic. Read the story for an in-depth look at student progress by grade level, race and other factors like English learner status, as well as three charts breaking down the trends. The results...
BERKELEY, CA
The Berkeley Wire

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. New UC Berkeley police chief became the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Capitol Police two days after the insurrection (Daily Cal) Berkeley Police Accountability Board hit with unfair labor practice claims by state (Berkeley Scanner) Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Enrollment drop in Contra Costa County schools is lowest since 2011

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County's public schools saw declining enrollment for the second year in a row last year, dropping to 169,604 -- the lowest it's been in a decade.The county, which includes 18 school districts, saw steady enrollment increases between the 2011-12 school year and the 2019-20 school year, going from 169,394 to 178,406, according to the Contra Costa County Office of Education's 2021-22 annual report released Tuesday. But after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down campuses, the county's enrollment declined 3%.Enrollment declined another 2% in 2021-22, according to the report. The state as a whole saw about the same decline last year, dropping to a two-decade low of 5,846,317 students.The district's largest district, West Contra Costa Unified, lost about 1,000 students in 2021-22, going from 31,027 to 30,071 -- a 3% percent decline.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Berkeley Rep is training the next generation of theater-makers

Berkeley Rep welcomes a new class of 15 talented young professionals who have been awarded fellowships for the 2022-23 season. These fellows are spending 11 months training in their chosen department — directing, marketing, scenic construction, company management and others — and are getting hands-on experience while helping with all aspects of the season’s West Coast and world premieres.
BERKELEY, CA
Santa Clara County COVID Levels Rising in Wastewater Samples

Santa Clara County health leaders in a Tuesday briefing said there is a clear sign that COVID rates are rising, adding the county may see even more people contract coronavirus than what was reported during the omicron peak in January. The amount of virus detected in wastewater shows Santa Clara...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Berkeley gets serious about defensible space

In the middle of back-to-back rainstorms, it’s hard to think about wildfire prevention. But in a matter of months, we’ll be thick in bountiful grasses and other vegetation, fed by today’s rains. And weeks after, much of this will turn dry and brown — prime wildfire fuel.
BERKELEY, CA
Opinion: We urge state leaders to protect solar

Solar power is about to be devalued in the most unexpected of states — California. After a year of severe weather, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced it is still considering reducing the value of residential rooftop solar by 75%. The latest version of the commission’s Net Energy Metering proposed decision severely disincentivizes new homeowners from installing solar. As local leaders, we know that much of the ability to make a lasting impact on climate lies in the hands of elected officials like us and Gov. Gavin Newsom. What the CPUC is considering is the wrong direction and could set back local and state clean energy efforts.
CALIFORNIA STATE

