KVOE
One woman to Newman Regional Health after entrapment call at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics
Emporia Fire took one woman to Newman Regional Health after a reported entrapment at a local business early Wednesday. EMS crews responded to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver, shortly before 6 am. The woman was removed from her situation soon after the initial call. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the department’s involvement was limited to taking the woman to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was able to safely escape a house fire early Monday morning in Osage City. Osage County Fire District’s from Osage City, Lyndon/Vassar, and Burlingame responded to the 400 block of Lakin St. at 3:51 a.m. on December 5. Authorities said one person...
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought map, soil moisture conditions remain stable for third straight week
For the third straight week, the US Drought Monitor’s weekly map shows little to no change for area counties. Lyon, Chase, Osage and parts of Coffey, Greenwood, Morris and Wabaunsee counties are in moderate drought. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still has a range of deepening drought — moderate to exceptional north to south.
KVOE
Main Street Soldier Care Package drive sets record for donations
How many items are heading to soldiers overseas through the Emporia Main Street Soldier Care Package drive? Well, let Director Casey Woods tell you. It’s the most ever for the drive and it represents donations of items like books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras and 100-percent cotton clothing. It also represents financial donations to send those items to soldiers in Jordan and Kuwait.
KVOE
One to Newman following two vehicle collision in east Emporia Tuesday
One person suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided in eastern Emporia Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 12th Ave. and Whittier just after 10:30 am for an injury accident. According to Emporia Police Officers at the scene, a Mercedes Benz was traveling west on 12th Ave. and making its way through the intersection.
KVOE
Lions Club doubling Saturday match amount for Salvation Army bell-ringing effort
Once again, the Emporia Lions Club is helping the Salvation Army’s holiday fundraising efforts in more ways than one. Lions Club members will be at Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply and Walmart on Saturday, ringing bells from 12-6 pm. They have also doubled their matching amount for their bell-ringing time from $500 to $1,000. Club member Gary Post says this is a fruitful time for the Lions and club members.
KVOE
Lyon County COVID cases fall into recent weekly range
Lyon County’s COVID-19 numbers fall into the general range the county has seen since early fall. Lyon County Public Health announced 40 new cases Wednesday, down slightly from the 44 cases announced Nov. 30. Deaths were constant at 129. Official Lyon County cases have been between 10 and 65...
KVOE
Lyon County deputies: Missing teenager found safe
Lyon County deputies say a missing teenager was found safe Tuesday night. Deputies were looking for 14-year-old Miguel Alcaraz-Felix, who was listed as a runaway juvenile. Alcaraz-Felix was reported missing around 8:30 pm and was found shortly before midnight. Other incident details are not being released.
KVOE
WEATHER: Heavy drizzle, not dense fog, sharply reducing visibility Thursday morning
Visibility is sharply reduced across the KVOE listening area for the second straight morning, but the National Weather Service says fog is not to blame Thursday. Heavy drizzle has reduced visibility to two blocks or less in Emporia. The Weather Service expects the drizzle to affect traffic through around 12:30 pm or so.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission set to discuss budget republications, Taser contract
Lyon County commissioners will look at department budgets and a contract extension during their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners could approve the republishing of several department budgets for the current year as presented by Controller Dan Williams. They will also consider a five-year contract extension with Taser for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KVOE
Over 500 items collected through annual KVOE Mitten Trees Thursday
The final count is in and the local community did a great job ensuring everyone will be warm and toasty this holiday season. KVOE employees spent the latter half of Thursday morning and most of the early afternoon hours collecting the various Mitten Trees spread out across the area. The trees were located at seven different businesses across the community for the past month.
WIBW
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
The Salvation Army gives thousands of coats away to those in need. Over 3,000 coats were collected to give back to the community. Girls on the Run prepared for 10 weeks for their annual 5K run. Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim...
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly walking on Interstate 35, resisting arrest near Emporia
One person was arrested after an incident on Interstate 35 near Emporia on Tuesday. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says a deputy tried to arrest a person who was allegedly walking on the highway near mile marker 138, or near Road U. Deputies, with the help of Emporia Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, went “hands on” and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Emanul Ramirex Cornejo, allegedly resisted arrest.
kggfradio.com
Chanute PD Pulls Over Bicyclist Results In Pot Distribution Bust
A Wellington man is arrested in Chanute after being pulled over on his bicycle. Late Sunday night, officers with the Chanute Police Department stopped a bicycle in the 300 block of W. Cherry St. Officers cited 25-year-old Donavon Knoffloch for riding a bicycle not equipped with a lamp when in...
KVOE
Emporia City Commission makes moves on Mahtropolis subdivision and Carnegie Library future Wednesday
A development agreement is now in place for a major planned development project in northeast Emporia. Emporia City Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement for the Mahtropolis subdivision as part of the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District program. Nearly 30 homes are planned to be constructed as part of the subdivision set to be located near the Trusler Sports Complex.
KBI investigating 2nd homicide in Chanute this week
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are conducting another homicide investigation in Chanute after a woman was found dead. This is the second one this week.
KVOE
Street Cats Club is hosting a Christmas event for all the cat lovers
Street Cats Club is bringing back their popular event Paint and Pour this Friday at the Lyon County History Center so members of the community can create unique cat-themed Christmas ornaments. This year the event will be guided by local artist Destiny Farr, also known as The Art Hippie. Director...
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners convening Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners will be busy during their regular action and study meetings Wednesday morning. As part of the action agenda, commissioners could approve a development agreement for the proposed Mahtropolis Rural Housing Incentive District project that is poised to bring a new 27-lot subdivision to the city. As part of the agreement, the city is poised to issue general obligation bonds of just over $1 million for sewer, water, street and drainage improvements as part of the project.
KVOE
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: homicide investigation, local women honored
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening, December 3 in Chanute, Kansas. At around 4:50 p.m., Casey M. Dye, 43, of Petrolia, Kan., arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies. Shortly after, law enforcement officers located a deceased man in a vehicle inside an automotive glass shop at 7545 Kansas Highway 39, in Chanute. The man – who was identified as Ryan M. Holcomb, 45, from Chanute – had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. If you would like to read more about this story, click here.
