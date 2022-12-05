Read full article on original website
More housing, fewer prisons: California outlines game plan
Hanging over the heads of California's newly sworn-in state lawmakers — and likely to be top of mind when they return to Sacramento next month — are the state's intertwined housing and homelessness crises.
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
Going, going, gone: Feds hold first-ever auction for California offshore wind leases
Federal officials will on Tuesday auction off leases for 583 square miles of ocean waters off California that could lead to the nation's first massive floating wind farms. The auction — the...
