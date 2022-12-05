ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
lookout.co

More housing, fewer prisons: California outlines game plan

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Hanging over the heads of California’s newly sworn-in state lawmakers — and likely to be top of mind when they return to Sacramento next month — are the state’s intertwined housing and homelessness crises.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy