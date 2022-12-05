ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollis, NH

FUN 107

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
Massachusetts Man Found Dead In Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection With His Death

Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death A missing Massachusetts man whose body was left in a basement freezer for more than a week has been identified by family as John Wayne Potter — and authorities believe his roommates attacked and restrained him before his death. Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death and are accused of holding...
LOWELL, MA
WCAX

NH man goes to trial on charges he ran unlicensed bitcoin biz

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business catered to romance and imposter scammers who conned their victims into wiring him money that he shared as virtual currency with the criminals after taking his cut, a prosecutor alleged during opening statements in his trial Tuesday.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved

DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
DOVER, NH
NECN

Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer

The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed

Officials have confirmed that 21 individuals were arrested in Massachusetts communities in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation. The arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as a result of a multi-agency investigation that took place over several years. As a result of the 32...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
KRMG

Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer

LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
LOWELL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, Other NH Schools Go Into Lockdown Over Shooter Threats

Portsmouth Public Schools and other districts went on lockdown Thursday morning after police received messages about active shooters. The New Hampshire Department of Safety reported that multiple state agencies are investigating the calls in districts around the state. "At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

