DA: 21 people arrested in connection with large scale drug, firearm operation in Lowell
LOWELL, Mass. — 21 people were arrested in connection with a large-scale investigation into the possession of illegal firearms and drugs in the city of Lowell and surrounding communities, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Tuesday during a press conference. The arrests were made at multiple locations Tuesday...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
WMUR.com
Man accused in Brookline shooting upset that ex-wife was dating other men, court documents say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of shooting another man last month was allegedly upset that his ex-wife was dating other men, according to court documents obtained by News 9. Robert Gagnon, 45, is charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 23 shooting of Carlos Quintong on Townsend Hill...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman, 20 other people arrested after massive drug bust in Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — There are 21 people, including a woman from New Hampshire, in custody after a large-scale drug trafficking bust in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the arrests were made early Tuesday morning after a yearslong investigation. Hundreds of grams of cocaine, meth,...
Massachusetts Man Found Dead In Freezer Identified, Roommates Charged in Connection With His Death
Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death A missing Massachusetts man whose body was left in a basement freezer for more than a week has been identified by family as John Wayne Potter — and authorities believe his roommates attacked and restrained him before his death. Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the 37-year-old man's death and are accused of holding...
Lowell Police Bust Up 'Cocaine Cowboys' Drug Gang, 21 Nabbed In Massive Operation: DA
Police agencies throughout Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire took part in a three-year-long operation that ended with dozens of raids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and more than 20 people arrested. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the busts during a press conference where she announced that police had also...
Wrong-Way Driver From Methuen Apprehended With Stop Sticks In New Hampshire
An intoxicated driver attempted to drive from Massachusetts to New Hampshire, but did so while driving against traffic, authorities said. Multiple people reported a silver sedan driving northbound in the southbound lane on I-93 shortly after midnight on Thursday Dec. 8, New Hampshire State Police reported. A trooper who was...
WCAX
NH man goes to trial on charges he ran unlicensed bitcoin biz
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man accused of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business catered to romance and imposter scammers who conned their victims into wiring him money that he shared as virtual currency with the criminals after taking his cut, a prosecutor alleged during opening statements in his trial Tuesday.
Ghost Gun Bust Leads Investigators To Boston Man's 'Frightening' Arsenal: DA
Investigators said they found a stash of guns, armor, and ammunition at an apartment in Boston after they arrested a man late last week on charges of having a pistol police couldn't trace, authorities said. Jhovanni Jackson, 23, faces multiple weapons and ammunition charges after police search…
WMUR.com
Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved
DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
Body found in freezer, suspect blames third person in Lowell kidnapping case
The man's body was found in a home on Coburn Street in Lowell Friday when police were following up on a well-being check. The body of a 37-year-old man discovered inside the home of a Lowell man and woman was found by police inside a freezer, The Boston Globe reported Monday.
NECN
Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer
The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
fallriverreporter.com
21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed
Officials have confirmed that 21 individuals were arrested in Massachusetts communities in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation. The arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as a result of a multi-agency investigation that took place over several years. As a result of the 32...
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer
LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
Portsmouth, Other NH Schools Go Into Lockdown Over Shooter Threats
Portsmouth Public Schools and other districts went on lockdown Thursday morning after police received messages about active shooters. The New Hampshire Department of Safety reported that multiple state agencies are investigating the calls in districts around the state. "At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However,...
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
Somerville man arraigned in fatal stabbing at laundromat; video evidence debunks self-defense claim
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Spin Cycle Laundromat on Winter Hill remained closed Tuesday, after an altercation left one man dead and another jailed. Monday night, police responded to a 911 call from a passerby and found Joseph Muzzi, 33, heading down a sidewalk at the corner of Main Street and Broadway, and bleeding profusely from a neck wound.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
