ALPENA COUNTY – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post were called to a residence on Wessel Road in Alpena Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged his wife, 41-year-old Jennifer Melinda Headley from Hessel, threatened him with a handgun during an argument at his brother’s home and then fled the scene.

ALPENA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO