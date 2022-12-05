Read full article on original website
Buffaloes destroy in-state rival Colorado State Rams in prime time match-up
Just like the crowd when new CU head football coach Deion Sanders made an appearance at the CU Events Center on Thursday evening, KJ Simpson's game erupted as Colorado defeated in-state rival Colorado State, 93-65. Simpson scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Coach Prime Hiring Vincent Dancy Was a Smart Move, For Both Parties
Deion Sanders offering former MVSU head coach a position in Boulder was a smart move for both parties.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Colorado’s Deion Sanders Hires Alabama’s Charles Kelly As DC
The Buffaloes gave up 44.5 points per game in 2022, most in the country.
Former FSU Defensive Coordinator headed to Colorado to work with Deion Sanders
Another former Seminole assistant is teaming up with Deion Sanders.
Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU.
Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision
Deion Sanders told some players on Colorado they should consider entering the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown took his advice. It was reported this week that McCown's name is indeed in the transfer portal. McCown already sent a farewell letter to Colorado's fans on social media. “To Buff...
Mississippi Link
Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing
Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
Report: Deion Sanders Is Hiring Two Former P5 Head Coaches
The new Colorado coaching staff is beginning to take shape.
