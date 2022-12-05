ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Colorado Quarterback's Decision

Deion Sanders told some players on Colorado they should consider entering the NCAA transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown took his advice. It was reported this week that McCown's name is indeed in the transfer portal. McCown already sent a farewell letter to Colorado's fans on social media. “To Buff...
BOULDER, CO
Mississippi Link

Coach Prime tells University of Colorado PAC-12 players get to packing

Before the dust could barely settle from JSU’s record-setting football season and before the thought of them being 2022 SWAC Champions could fully sink in, coach Deion Sanders held his introductory meeting Sunday, December 4 with University of Colorado officials and players from the football team. To many sports...
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
