Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
atozsports.com
Report from NFL insider explains how Mike Vrabel’s role with Titans will evolve after the firing of Jon Robinson
The Tennessee Titans surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by firing general manager Jon Robinson. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the Titans for seven years, will lead player personnel for the rest of the season according to a release from the franchise. While Cowden will...
Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr.
After Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, there has been naturally massive excitement and renewed optimism from the fanbase. After all, many see OBJ’s potential addition as a huge boost to the team’s Super Bowl aspirations. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly wants to temper the expectations of fans when it […] The post Jerry Jones drops truth bomb on Cowboys potentially signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. drops salivating hint about potential Cowboys team-up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023
Tom Brady offset a week of panic by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. While Brady's late heroics quelled an abundance of "Is Brady done?" and "Will Tampa Bay even win an awful NFC South?" discourse, it didn't deter everyone from considering the quarterback's future.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Tennessee Titans fire GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday after the Titans' loss to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing
Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Cardinals Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals hosted a veteran quarterback for a workout. According to a new report, the team hosted free agent quarterback Carson Strong for a workout this week. The report suggested he could be a candidate for a futures deal at the end of the season. "Free...
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
Jets’ Max Mitchell placed on NFI after scary blood clots diagnosis
New York Jets tackle Max Mitchell received scary medical news but a positive prognosis this week. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the rookie lineman was found to have blood clots, but should be able to continue his NFL career. “He is good & in good spirits. Grateful doctors caught...
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Rumor: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton makes a major decision for the 2023 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide finally received some promising news regarding the 2023 season. Reports emerged on Wednesday that Jermaine Burton has elected against declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, and he will return to Alabama for its campaign next year. According to former Alabama wide receiver Donnie Lee, there are several reasons behind Burton’s reported […] The post Rumor: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton makes a major decision for the 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
