Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
DFINITY brings new smart contract functionality to Bitcoin with Internet Computer integration
DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of the Internet Computer (IC) — a high-speed, internet-scale public blockchain — has announced today the Internet Computer’s mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the cryptocurrency. Now, the Internet Computer can serve as a layer-2 for Bitcoin where smart contracts on the Internet […]
techaiapp.com
Telegram Introduces Blockchain-Powered Phone Numbers For No-SIM Signups
Telegram has issued a new update which will allow users of the encrypted messaging app to signup for accounts using phone numbers bought by cryptocurrency. The new version of the popular messaging app is introducing blockchain identities that will let users make an account without a registered SIM card, The Verge writes.
Comments / 0