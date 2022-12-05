ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Wofford’s Jay McAuley to take leave of absence as men’s basketball coach

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford College announced Monday that men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley will take a leave of absence.

Associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach, effective immediately.

The Terriers are 5-4 on the season and will next play at home Tuesday against Coastal Carolina.

Wofford did not give a reason for McAuley’s leave of absence.

