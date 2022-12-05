ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

mitchellnow.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for filing false report of shots fired

A 23-year old man has been arrested after police received a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls. The call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue at around 8 PM Tuesday. Isaiah Ford is charged with filing a false report and reckless discharge. Ford told police that someone shot at him and stole his car. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined that Ford’s car was stolen; however, Ford is the only one who fired a gun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
HARRISBURG, SD
mitchellnow.com

Former police chief of Yankton Sioux Tribe facing fraud and theft charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been charged by federal prosecutors with wire fraud and theft from the tribe. Federal prosecutors allege that Chris Saunsoci sought wages both from the tribe and a local ministry that was providing flood relief. He allegedly held both positions between September 2020 and 2021 and sought wages for both positions on 139 days. The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota says Saunsoci is also being charged with misusing an SUV that belonged to the tribe this year. Saunsoci pleaded not guilty to the charges in November after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. An attorney appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
ABERDEEN, SD
mitchellnow.com

One dead following Canton house fire

One person is dead following a housefire in Canton on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are working to identify the body and the cause of the fire. The fire was already coming out of the windows when firefighters arrived on the scene, preventing them from going inside the home. The home is a total loss.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 arrested in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

