Team USA World Juniors camp roster 2023: NHL prospects Luke Hughes, Logan Cooley named, Ty Voit omitted

Read full article on original website
Related
Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out indefinitely due to a family illness.
CBS Sports
Team USA World Baseball Classic roster: Kyle Schwarber joins team; Adam Wainwright, Nestor Cortes to pitch
Following a pandemic-related hiatus, the World Baseball Classic will return in 2023. Dates, venues and pools for the 2023 WBC were announced in July, and two qualifying events are set to take place later this year. The WBC itself will be held across the globe next March. It will be the fifth installment of the WBC.
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
Live updates: Thomson faces Fitzgerald in GHSA 2A state championship game
Atlanta — It's the final week of the high school football season in Georgia and Thomson aims to make history. Thomson (13-1) will square off against Fitzgerald (14-0) in the Georgia High School Association 2A state championship game Friday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta at noon. The Bulldogs are in search of their sixth state championship in program history, and first since 2002. ...
The XFL 3.0 uniforms, ranked from worst to best
The third iteration of the XFL — owned, in part, by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — is slowly taking shape. the team locations and nicknames chosen. We’ve got coaching staffs. The recent draft delivered some players — some ex-NFLers are in the bunch! — to each of those teams. It’s all coming together for the league to kick off for XFL 3.0 in mid-February 2023, after the NFL’s Super Bowl (that’s right, it’s more football to watch!).
Look: Sporting World Is Furious With ESPN Tonight
On Tuesday night, ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+ had significant issues across the platform. Hundreds of fans flocked to social media to voice their displeasure with ESPN after they weren't able to view their game of choice. It seemed like a massive error on ESPN's part. Fans showed screenshots where ESPN...
markerzone.com
NHL'S HERITAGE CLASSIC RETURNING TO ITS ROOTS FOR 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Next November will mark 20 years since the National Hockey League held its first outdoor regular season game when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Commonwealth Stadium. During Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, TSN's Chris Johnston revealed that the Heritage Classic will be returning to Edmonton in 2023.
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft 1.0
Sitting at 3-10, the Bears’ season is all but over, although the future looks bright for Chicago and Justin Fields. The Bears are in line to have the second overall pick in 2023, and there is no shortage of needs to address. Chicago currently has eight picks in the...
ng-sportingnews.com
FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games
The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Anthony Richardson fourth QB to go in top 10, Aaron Rodgers gets a weapon
The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are sitting on top-five draft picks as a result of two separate trades with the Rams and Saints, respectively. One of those teams is able to take a quarterback of the future, while the other nabs arguably the top defensive talent in the class.
CBS Sports
MLB Rule 5 Draft preview: 10 unprotected players who could be on the move
Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are occurring for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and the owner-imposed lockout caused the last two events to be canceled. The return of the winter meetings also means the Rule 5 draft will again take place, canceled last year due to the aforementioned lockout.
Comments / 0