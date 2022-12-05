Read full article on original website
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Three Badgers Coaches Luke Fickell Should Keep on Staff
The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff is going to look a lot different going forward. Luke Fickell is the new head coach, and he has already brought a few of his assistants from Cincinnati with him. Additionally, he hired Phil Longo (offensive coordinator) and Jack Bicknell Jr. (offensive line) from North Carolina. Jim Leonhard has announced that he will not return to Wisconsin following the Badgers appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 27. To be certain, there will be many more coaching moves announced as the winter and spring go on. However, there are three current coaches that Fickell may want to keep on staff for a variety of reasons.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Announce Team Awards
The focus of the Wisconsin Badgers football program has been on the future. With the hiring of Luke Fickell, everyone has been interested in the program’s new direction. However, this current season is not over, and there is still a lot to celebrate. While the season did not go the way many wanted it to go, there were many players that performed well. The Wisconsin Badgers announced their team awards on Friday night.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Football Sets A New School Record
The college football season is coming to a close. Teams are busy preparing for their bowl game including the Wisconsin Badgers. At this point in the season, announcements of awards fill up our feeds. Wisconsin just announced its team awards and the conference and national awards are being decided. The Big Ten also recognizes those who were able to have elite academics while being on the field. Wisconsin set a new school record for Academic All-Big Ten honors.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Massive Offensive Tackle Commits To The Wisconsin Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers will have a whole new recruiting plan over the next few years. The days of Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard will be over. Losing Jim Leonhard isn’t going to be easy to recover from. He has been a staple for Wisconsin’s defense for years. That being said, the old way of doing things in Madison clearly wasn’t working. Year after year the Badgers would maybe fight for a Big Ten West Title, only to lose in the Big Ten Championship Game. Sometimes in an embarrassing fashion. Going forward Wisconsin could become an offensive powerhouse team, something that is needed in NCAA to win meaningful games. Today Wisconsin got much better.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin WR Markus Allen Makes Transfer Portal Decision
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players test out the transfer portal this season. Wide receiver Markus Allen was one of those players. It was to be expected after the Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst midseason. The Badgers hired Luke Fickell, and the program will be heading in a new direction without the prior coaching staff, which includes Jim Leonhard.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Football: Luke Fickell chosen over Jim Leonhard…why?
Many thought it was just a matter of time before Jim Leonhard would be the head football coach at Wisconsin. Leonhard was named interim coach on Oct. 2 after a surprising firing of Paul Chryst. A star player at Wisconsin, Leonhard was a Wisconsin guy. A Badger through and through.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Four Wisconsin Badgers Named To All-Big Ten
The Wisconsin Badgers have yet again put out some incredibly talented players on the football field. 2022 may not have ended the way Badgers fans wanted, but it was still successful in many regards. Finishing 6-6 and earning a trip to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix is not the pinnacle of Badger football. However, several quality players contributed to this team in 2022. Four were recognized by the Big Ten. Two were first team and two were second team. Here are their names.
wisportsheroics.com
Connor Essegian’s Hot Start Puts Him In Elite Company
The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team has started out well this season. Already, they have a couple of big wins under their belt. Most recently, a win over a ranked Maryland team showed the rest of the Big Ten that the Badgers are here to compete. Part of the good start has been the play of freshman Connor Essegian. Connor Essegian’s hot start has put him amongst elite company.
wisportsheroics.com
Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Lists Wisconsin Among His Final Eight Schools
The Wisconsin Badgers offense is going to look different going forward. Of course, Luck Fickell is the new head coach and there is a new offensive line coach in town. That coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., followed new offensive coordinator Phil Longo from UNC. In addition to these changes, quarterback Graham Mertz has transferred to the University of Kentucky. Exactly who will be the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023 is still a mystery. However, one intriguing four-star quarterback recruit has listed Wisconsin among his final eight schools. His name is Michael Van Buren, and he will be a big part of the 2024 class of whatever school is able to nab him.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Volleyball Advances to the Elite 8 after Beating Penn State
Badgers Volleyball Advances to the Elite 8 after beating Penn State just rolls off your tongue. No. 1 Wisconsin looked as though they were going to sweep the No. 9 Penn State after winning the first two sets and leading late in the third set. After Wisconsin dropped set three and then four, fans lucky enough to watch, listen or attend witnessed a 5 set thriller. Wisconsin advances to the Elite 8 for the fifth straight season.
wisportsheroics.com
Star Player Expected To Miss Wisconsin/Iowa Game
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team visits rival Iowa in a pivotal early season Big Ten contest on Sunday evening. The Badgers are looking to make it three wins in a row and move to 2-0 in Big Ten play, while the Hawkeyes enter Sunday off a 75-56 thrashing of rival Iowa State. Iowa star and leading scorer Kris Murray (19.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg) sat out the Iowa State game with a foot injury, and it appears Murray will miss the Wisconsin game as well:
wisfarmer.com
Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes
Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
