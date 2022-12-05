Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Meet the (protein) neighbors: New method lets researchers detect proteins in close proximity in single cells
Today, most methods to determine the proteins inside a cell rely on a crude census—scientists usually grind a large group of cells up before characterizing their genetic material. But just as a population of 100 single people differs in many ways from a population of 20 five-person households, this kind of description fails to capture information about how proteins are interacting and clumping together into functional groups.
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
Phys.org
How chemical modifications on DNA keep genes silent
Several diseases, including certain types of cancer and some neurodevelopmental conditions, have aberrant patterns of DNA methylation, a chemical modification that regulates gene expression in ways that keep genes in the "off" position. Friedrich Miescher Institute researchers found that DNA methylation keeps genes silent mostly by inhibiting the binding of...
Phys.org
Protecting 30% of Earth's surface for nature means thinking about connections near and far
A biodiversity crisis is reducing the variety of life on Earth. Under pressure from land and water pollution, development, overhunting, poaching, climate change and species invasions, approximately 1 million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. One ambitious proposal for stemming these losses is the international initiative known...
Phys.org
Biologists make case for guiding conservation with a local touch to fight climate change effects
As nature reels towards a hotter, drier, harsher future, new conservation tools—seed banks and frozen zoos, gene editing and assisted gene flow—hold promise to help struggling animal and plant populations. The catch: New approaches must incorporate the strengths the species have evolved for their local environments. A group...
Even a mild case of COVID could wreck your gut’s microbiome, new study finds
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients who came down with the virus have reported a wide range of symptoms beyond the respiratory issues you might expect, including GI ailments like diarrhea, nausea, stomach pains, and loss of appetite. Researchers at Rutgers University may have discovered why. Why would...
'Vulture bees' feed their babies rotting flesh, even though it breeds toxin-producing bacteria. They're a mystery to scientists.
After baiting the bees with raw chicken, scientists learned that these carnivores have guts more like vultures than pollen-eating bees.
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
scitechdaily.com
Why Alzheimer’s Disease Damages Certain Parts of the Brain – New Genetic Clues
Research findings could help explain rare symptoms such as problems with language and vision. The first sign of Alzheimer’s disease is typically memory loss, followed by confusion and difficulty thinking. These symptoms reflect the typical pattern of progressively worsening damage to brain tissues. Toxic clusters of proteins first concentrate in the temporal lobes of the brain — the memory area — before spreading to parts of the brain important for thinking and planning.
People don't mate randomly – but the flawed assumption that they do is an essential part of many studies linking genes to diseases and traits
The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings – instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it’s plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown. But what about correlations involving genes? How can researchers be sure that a particular trait or disease is truly genetically linked, and not caused by something else? We are statistical geneticists who study the genetic and nongenetic factors that...
scitechdaily.com
Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells
The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
MedicalXpress
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn, study finds
The ability of tumors to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease.
Phys.org
Team develops photon-efficient volumetric imaging method with light-sheet scanning fluorescence microscopy
In biological imaging, researchers aim to achieve 3D, high-speed, and high-resolution, with low photobleaching and phototoxicity. The light-sheet fluorescence microscope (LSFM) helps meet that aim. Based on a unique excitation and detection scheme, the LSFM can image live specimens with high spatiotemporal resolution and low photobleaching. It has shown great potential for 3D imaging of biological samples.
MedicalXpress
Flipping the switch: Scientists shed new light on genetic changes that turn 'on' cancer genes
Cancer, caused by abnormal overgrowth of cells, is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Researchers from the Salk Institute have zeroed in on specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes, which are altered genes that can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations,...
Scientists say depression could be tied to the microbiome in your gut
The biome in your gut may be tied to your depression, a new study suggests. The study was published in Nature Communications this month and suggests that the makeup of a human’s gut microbiome could be tied to depression somehow. To fully understand the findings in this paper, you...
science.org
Principles of gene regulation quantitatively connect DNA to RNA and proteins in bacteria
Gene expression can in theory be modulated at the level of transcription or translation, but both of these processes have constraints that complicate prediction of their outputs. To obtain a better quantitative understanding of the control of gene expression in bacteria, Balakrishnan et al. measured promotor on-rates, messenger RNA abundance, and protein abundance for more than 1500 genes in the bacterium Escherichia coli under many different growth conditions. Protein abundance largely reflects gene promoter on-rates and transcription, but has to comply with general constraints that keep the protein concentration constant and limit the number of ribosomes—and thus translational capacity. The authors propose a balancing of transcription with translation through Rsd, a factor that controls the availability of RNA polymerase. Their results may be useful in the design of synthetic circuits in bacteria and the prediction of their behavior in various growth conditions. —LBR.
Phys.org
Radar scans of the Greenland ice sheet reveal the shutdown and reconfiguration of ice streams
Major ice streams can shut down, shifting rapid ice transport to other parts of the ice sheet, within a few thousand years. This was determined in reconstructions of two ice streams, based on ice-penetrating radar scans of the Greenland ice sheet, that a team of researchers led by the Alfred Wegener Institute have just presented in the journal Nature Geoscience.
MedicalXpress
Whole genome sequencing helps team release the first Chinese population blood atlas
Whole genome sequencing technology can discover various known or unspecified viral sequences contained in human blood, which can provide an important database for viral infection prevention, vaccine development, viral genomic and epidemiological research. For example, numerous common cancers are associated with oncogenic viruses, including Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), hepatitis B and C viruses (HBV and HCV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).
Comments / 0