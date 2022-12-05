ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men identified as victims of Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth Sauer Jr., 28, were the two men identified by the coroner. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men killed in Old Louisville; shooter at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police says two men are dead after a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. LMPD responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street in a parking lot. A man was found dead on the scene when they arrived, police said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

10-year old Bardstown boy saves grandmother who caught fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A story of bravery and quick thinking. When Bardstown firefighters were called out for a fire on Saturday, they were surprised what they found once they got there. A 10-year-old boy flagged them down and directed them where they needed to go. Alistair Leger was staying...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Police seek shooter after 1 killed in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street. Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

PNC investigating potential fraud issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

18-year-old dies, 6 others injured in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old is dead following an early morning apartment fire in the Jacobs neighborhood. Crews arrived at the scene on West Wheatmore Drive just off Manslick Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived, they quickly realized several people were still trapped inside the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults

A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
LOUISVILLE, KY

