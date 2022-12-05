Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
k105.com
Big Clifty man who fired handgun inside Leitchfield convenience store arrested by KSP on warrant, multiple other felony charges
The Big Clifty man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a Leitchfield convenience store has been arrested in Hardin County on multiple felony charges. Michael Buechele, 20, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday afternoon. Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton, who, along with LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell,...
WLKY.com
2 men identified as victims of Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two men killed in a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth Sauer Jr., 28, were the two men identified by the coroner. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting around 7:15 p.m....
wdrb.com
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns. A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday. According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number. A Glock switch is a...
WLKY.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville; shooter at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police says two men are dead after a shooting in Old Louisville Monday night. LMPD responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street in a parking lot. A man was found dead on the scene when they arrived, police said.
Wave 3
10-year old Bardstown boy saves grandmother who caught fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A story of bravery and quick thinking. When Bardstown firefighters were called out for a fire on Saturday, they were surprised what they found once they got there. A 10-year-old boy flagged them down and directed them where they needed to go. Alistair Leger was staying...
WLKY.com
Police seek shooter after 1 killed in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street. Officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived...
Wave 3
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
WLKY.com
New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
WLKY.com
Family says there was no 'warning sign' before father killed family in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after four people were found shot and killed in a murder-suicide in Valley Station, the family is trying to understand what led up to their deaths. Police said a woman and her two children were shot to death, and the father was the one who killed them. He then killed himself, they said.
WLKY.com
Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
wdrb.com
East Louisville day care worker accused of abuse now facing additional charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racheal Flannery, the day care worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse. The family of at least one victim was in court for Monday's...
WLKY.com
Future Glenmary wedding venue goes up in flames; arson investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a future wedding space in Glenmary burned to the ground Tuesday night. "I've been waiting two years to get to this point, and we were going to peel away the exterior; the bones of this place was phenomenal," said Louisville developer, Chris Thieneman.
WLKY.com
18-year-old dies, 6 others injured in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old is dead following an early morning apartment fire in the Jacobs neighborhood. Crews arrived at the scene on West Wheatmore Drive just off Manslick Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived, they quickly realized several people were still trapped inside the...
WLKY.com
Louisville boy scout troop has to cancel trip after trailer is stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local Boy Scout troop leader is hoping whoever took the troop's camping trailer can find it in their heart to give it back. Jeremy Feign, Boy Scout Troop 207 scout master, said he and his sons have been a part of the Boy Scouts for nearly 15 years.
Coroner IDs 4 dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide
Authorities in Kentucky have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family.
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
