Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday.

When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. They remained on the scene until 3:14 p.m. checking for any additional fires.

Officials said that the home was under renovation, and the residents were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire department reports the structure was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

