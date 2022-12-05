Read full article on original website
24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
Hit-and-run kills teen in Savannah
Editor’s note: The video above was recorded during WSAV’s 11 a.m. newscast before police announced the teen had died. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a teen dead. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the crash happened Thursday morning around 9:10 in the 11400 block of Colleen […]
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
Bulloch Co. school employee faces simple battery charge after ‘attempt to discipline a child’
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time educator in Bulloch County faces charges and possible dismissal over what the school district calls a “potentially inappropriate action” over disciplining a student. Patrick Hill has served across Bulloch County schools for nearly 30 years. He was taken into custody last...
Garden City police investigating shooting that left woman injured
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Garden City on Thursday night, according to the Garden City Police Department. On Dec. 7, police were dispatched to a shooting victim at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim who had arrived at the hospital by private […]
Murder investigation underway in Burke Co. after shooting on Tom Bargeron Road
SARDIS, Ga. (WJBF) – On December 5th, at 9:15 p.m. Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call at 1211 Tom Bargeron Road in Sardis. When deputies arrived on scene they found the victim 41-year-old, Jason Fort, years of age lying in the doorway of the home deceased. Preliminary investigation found that the victim […]
Teen accused of stealing more than $30K worth of merchandise from Target in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen girls who disappeared from hospital
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding two missing teenage girls. According to the Statesboro Police Department, Sarah Otting, 17, of Chandler, Az., and Jayda Turnbow, 15, of Effingham and Chatham County, were last seen December 2 around 1 a.m. leaving Willingway Hospital.
Discussions continued until January after hearing for 3 charged in Crocker case
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three suspects accused of murdering two children in Effingham County were scheduled for court so their lawyers and state attorneys could discuss their grand jury indictment. That discussion was continued for a second time after a heated debate between councils. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Mark Wright...
Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute
On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
Ridgeland man faces murder charges after motel shooting
One person has died following a shooting at a Ridgeland motel over the weekend. And another faces murder charges in the incident, according to a Sunday, Dec. 4 Ridgeland Police Department statement. Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, 41, of Ridgeland, was charged with murder Saturday, Dec. 3 following the shooting, police...
Walterboro police searching for two people accused of fraud
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are accused of fraud. According to WPD, the individuals ran up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges using a 90-year-old woman’s credit card. The victim provided a bank statement to police which showed four separate […]
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
‘I just want her to be found,’ Family of missing Richmond Hill woman pleads for help to find her
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 42-year-old Richmond Hill woman described her as a loving and caring wife and mother who loved life. But now her loved ones are pleading for her safe return. On the morning of Nov. 28, it was a typical day for the Watson family. Harvey Watson […]
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in Savannah. The accident happened at the Port Wentworth exit on I-95 north. The collision involved multiple vehicles. Multiple people had to be rescued from two flipping cars, according to Chatham Emergency Services.
Richmond Hill woman's family seeking answers after she's been missing for more than a week
WSAV is taking a closer look into the disappearance of a 42-year-old wife and mother from Richmond Hill. Police say she was last seen leaving her home over a week ago and no one has heard from her since. Richmond Hill woman’s family seeking answers after …. WSAV is...
“Over 800 traffic tickets released accidently” is a scam says Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. The letter, appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, claims that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that it’s a scam. […]
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
Police in Savannah search for suspects after shooting kills 1, injures 2 others
Update 12:51 p.m.: Police say one person has died following yesterday's shooting. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for...
Investigators search for person of interest in fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant. The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
