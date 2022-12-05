ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

WSAV News 3

24-year-old killed in Toombs County crash

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Toombs County highway Thursday morning. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a wreck near the intersection of J.L Thompson Road and U.S. Highway 1. Deputies arrived to find Jayson Carter dead on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Hit-and-run kills teen in Savannah

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded during WSAV’s 11 a.m. newscast before police announced the teen had died. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a teen dead. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the crash happened Thursday morning around 9:10 in the 11400 block of Colleen […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wbtw.com

Teen accused of stealing more than $30K worth of merchandise from Target in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Woman arrested as result of ongoing domestic dispute

On Sunday at approximately 7:00 p.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a male who presented at the hospital with a stab wound. The male was interviewed, and the incident was determined to have occurred at a residence in the 200 block...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland man faces murder charges after motel shooting

One person has died following a shooting at a Ridgeland motel over the weekend. And another faces murder charges in the incident, according to a Sunday, Dec. 4 Ridgeland Police Department statement. Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, 41, of Ridgeland, was charged with murder Saturday, Dec. 3 following the shooting, police...
RIDGELAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police searching for two people accused of fraud

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are accused of fraud. According to WPD, the individuals ran up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges using a 90-year-old woman’s credit card. The victim provided a bank statement to police which showed four separate […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

“Over 800 traffic tickets released accidently” is a scam says Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a fake post circulating on social media about traffic tickets. The letter, appearing to be released by Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, claims that 800 traffic tickets have been accidentally issued. But the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says that it’s a scam. […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Investigators search for person of interest in fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant.  The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
SAVANNAH, GA

