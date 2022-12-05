During the ice ages of the Pleistocene, the Florida peninsula regularly grew to twice its current size as glaciers expanded near the planet's poles, only to be reduced to a series of islands as melting ice returned to the sea during warm periods. All told, glaciers advanced and retreated 17 times, and according to a new study, the resulting environmental instability may have contributed to the incredible plant diversity found in Florida today.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO