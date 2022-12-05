ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Phys.org

Florida mints radiated as peninsula sank and resurfaced during ice ages, finds study

During the ice ages of the Pleistocene, the Florida peninsula regularly grew to twice its current size as glaciers expanded near the planet's poles, only to be reduced to a series of islands as melting ice returned to the sea during warm periods. All told, glaciers advanced and retreated 17 times, and according to a new study, the resulting environmental instability may have contributed to the incredible plant diversity found in Florida today.
