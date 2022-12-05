Read full article on original website
A 9-Foot-Tall Sculpture Of Biggie Smalls Is Standing Tall Near The Brooklyn Bridge
The DUMBO Improvement District (Dumbo) and the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership (DBP) announced this past Tuesday, December 6, the unveiling of a sculpture of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G” Wallace at the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge. Created by Sherwin Banfield, the sculpture, titled Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings, is dedicated to the art, life, and legacy of the Brooklyn legend. The reflective 9-foot tall stainless steel and bronze structure represents Biggie’s African American artistry, lineage, and evolution as the “King of New York” while also challenging the traditions of western public sculpture. “This is a spectacular piece that will greet countless New Yorkers. Giving space to new kinds of monuments and works is what a public art fund is all about. We are very proud to be hosting this work.” said Alexandria Sica, President of the Dumbo Improvement District. The sculpture, comprised of a crowned bust sitting atop an angular steel frame, highlights Biggie’s achievements and contemporaries.
NYC’s St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church & National Shrine Is Officially Open
This past Tuesday, December 6, world-renowned architect and engineer, Santiago Calatrava, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and Greek Orthodox Church officials celebrated the monumental reopening of the newly built St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. The original St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was destroyed in the September 11 terrorist attacks, and after extensive negotiations with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America received permission to build a new church. “To see the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine finally open is emblematic of Lower Manhattan’s storied future and defining past,” said Architect Santiago Calatrava. “I hope to see this structure serve its purpose as a sanctuary for worship but also as a place for reflection on what the city endured and how it is moving forward.” The church is situated approximately twenty-five feet above street level, slightly raised above the canopy of the World Trade Center Memorial oak trees. It will serve as a spiritual beacon of hope and rebirth for the millions of visitors who pass through the reconstructed World Trade Center campus.
20 Best Restaurants Open On Christmas Day And Christmas Eve In NYC
Christmas time isn’t complete without a tasty dinner surrounded by friends and family! Here in NYC, there are a bunch of restaurants serving one-of-a-kind Christmas menus that will have you feeling full and jolly. Since there’s a few weeks before the big holiday, we’ve hand selected a few spots for you…so you can get a reservation in now! These are our favorite restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (and their specialty food options): It’s well documented how much we love the cozy yurts at The Standard in East Village, and they’ll be available for reservation on both Christmas...
Close to Home: Old Stone House at Washington Park in Brooklyn
A historic site in Park Slope is dedicated to preserving local and national history as well as teaching visitors how it impacted the neighborhood.
15 Best Places To See Santa In NYC This Holiday Season
We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas, and that means there’s still time to stop by and see Santa Claus if you’re in NYC! We know there’s so many things do in December leading up to the holidays, but you’ve got to at least stop and say hi to ‘ol Saint Nick. Whether you’re looking to snap a photo with the jolly man, or just want to check and see if you’re on the naughty or nice list, we’ve got some places to do it! Macy’s free Santaland winter takeover has been open for a few weeks now, and Santa will be here taking photos until Christmas Eve (Dec 24)! The meet and greet takes place on the 8th floor of the Herald Square Macy’s and reservations are required. RSVPs are able to be made on their website 5 days prior to seeing Santa. Also an important note, an RSVP only claims a spot in line for that day, rather than a specific time. You’re also able to purchase your photo with Santa for a small cost! Make your reservation here. Where: 151 W 34th St, Floor 8
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
7 Best Spots In NYC To Order A Negroni, Sbagliato, With Prosecco In It
Negroni Sbagliato has been quite the buzzword as of late, but let’s be real–it didn’t rise to popularity just because of how tasty it is. I’m sure we’ve all seen the viral TikTok video in which House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy mentions how her drink of choice is “a Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it.” And, in typical TikTok fashion, it didn’t take long for the clip to turn into a viral sound on the video sharing platform. Now, it’s being made and ordered in bars everywhere, and we seemingly can’t get enough! Contrary to the classic Negroni which contains equal parts gin, vermouth, and Campari, the Sbagliato swaps the gin out for Prosecco. Apparently, the Negroni Sbagliato was invented by bartender Mirko Stocchetto in Milan in 1972 when he accidentally grabbed a bottle of sparkling wine instead of gin as he was making a Negroni, thus making cocktail history…and now taking the world by storm by way of a TikTok interview!
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
The Recently Opened Horti PLAY Is Now Brooklyn’s Largest Indoor Plant Store
Brooklyn is home to many a plant store, but none are quite like its newest green oasis Horti PLAY. The new 5,000-square-foot plant store is filled with rare species that tower over shoppers at nine feet tall, and include everything from Philodendron Giganteums and Ficus Elastica Burgundies to Birds of Paradise and Euphorbia Trigona cacti. The space is so filled with greenery it feels more like a lush botanical garden rather than your typical plant shop. “Forming relationships with houseplants is at the core of our business, and Horti PLAY has been designed to reject the throw-away culture of shopping and instead put connection with nature at the forefront,” said Puneet Sabharwal, Horti Co-Founder and CEO. “There isn’t a houseplant store like this anywhere in New York City, and we look forward to using the space as the conduit to many long-lasting houseplant relationships.”
