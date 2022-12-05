We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas, and that means there’s still time to stop by and see Santa Claus if you’re in NYC! We know there’s so many things do in December leading up to the holidays, but you’ve got to at least stop and say hi to ‘ol Saint Nick. Whether you’re looking to snap a photo with the jolly man, or just want to check and see if you’re on the naughty or nice list, we’ve got some places to do it! Macy’s free Santaland winter takeover has been open for a few weeks now, and Santa will be here taking photos until Christmas Eve (Dec 24)! The meet and greet takes place on the 8th floor of the Herald Square Macy’s and reservations are required. RSVPs are able to be made on their website 5 days prior to seeing Santa. Also an important note, an RSVP only claims a spot in line for that day, rather than a specific time. You’re also able to purchase your photo with Santa for a small cost! Make your reservation here. Where: 151 W 34th St, Floor 8

