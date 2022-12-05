ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud

A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
MANHATTAN, NY
brytfmonline.com

A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office

The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
Black Enterprise

Philadelphia Jeweler Convicted for $750,000 For Trafficking Counterfeit Goods And Financial Fraud Offenses

A well-known Philadelphia jeweler who has iced out big names like Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill is facing prison time for selling fake Rolex watches. Dimitre Hadjiev, 41, has been convicted of trafficking counterfeit goods and financial fraud offenses related to selling counterfeit luxury wristwatches, WatchPro reports. The charges come after Hadjiev’s property was raided in 2019, and the IRS and FBI investigated his business practices.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
CBS News

Florida "Don't say gay" law sponsor indicted on fraud charges

— The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Co-defendant snared in Venezuela probe with ex-Rep. Rivera appears in court

MIAMI -- The co-defendant who along with former U.S. Rep. David Rivera is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela appeared Thursday in federal court where she was formally arraigned.Esther Nufher is facing several charges that include conspiracy to commit money laundering, failure to register as a foreign agent. A federal magistrate judge ordered her held on a $200,000 bond and also ordered that she surrender her passport along with that of her husband's.A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida indicted Nuther and Rivera last month in connection with allegations that the pair acted as an unregistered...
FLORIDA STATE
TaxBuzz

Onetime Trump Foe, Michael Avenatti, Sentenced to 14 Years In Federal Prison

Disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and tax fraud. According to an official release from the IRS, Avenatti was sentenced to 168 months behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from his clients – one of whom was a paraplegic with mental health issues – and for obstructing the IRS's efforts to collect more than $3 million in unpaid payroll taxes from a coffee business he owned.
