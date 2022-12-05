Read full article on original website
Related
Former Florida tax official and ex-Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years in prison
Greenberg cooperated in investigations into 24 people — 5 have been charged, and 2 more will be indicted in the coming weeks, his lawyer said.
7 members of Alabama family sentenced in federal bust of "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the U.S.
Seven members of an Alabama family will serve sentences, ranging from probation to two years in federal prison, for running what authorities called "one of the largest cockfighting operations" in the country, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The Department of Justice said the final member of the Easterling family of Verbena, Alabama,...
FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large
A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Expert: Indictment won't stop Trump campaign — he could even run and serve from a jail cell
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Donald Trump announced his 2024 run for the presidency on Nov. 15. In his address he railed against what he perceived as the "persecution" of himself and his family, but made scant mention of his legal woes. Confirmation of Trump's White House...
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
Trump Says New York ‘Hard Place To Be A Trump’ After Company Convicted Of Tax Fraud
“Disappointed with the verdict in Manhattan, but will appeal,” the former president said Tuesday.
Federal agents admit not following protocols during investigation into Native American woman's death
When federal agents investigated the March 2020 death of Christy Woodenthigh, certain investigative protocols were not always followed. These gaps came out during the cross-examination of three agents from the Bureau of Indian Affairs during the December 2021 trial of the man accused of causing the death of Woodenthigh, a Native American mother of three.
brytfmonline.com
A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office
The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
Philadelphia Jeweler Convicted for $750,000 For Trafficking Counterfeit Goods And Financial Fraud Offenses
A well-known Philadelphia jeweler who has iced out big names like Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill is facing prison time for selling fake Rolex watches. Dimitre Hadjiev, 41, has been convicted of trafficking counterfeit goods and financial fraud offenses related to selling counterfeit luxury wristwatches, WatchPro reports. The charges come after Hadjiev’s property was raided in 2019, and the IRS and FBI investigated his business practices.
CBS News
Trump lawyers hire outside team to search four properties for classified info
NEW YORK - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump recently hired a team to search four of his properties for any potentially remaining classified materials, according to a source familiar the matter. The team of two searched Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club and two other properties...
Florida "Don't say gay" law sponsor indicted on fraud charges
— The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the...
Outside review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago officially ends
Washington — The outside review of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida resort will officially come to a close, as a ruling from a federal appeals court panel ordering its end took effect Thursday without an appeal from Trump. The three-judge panel of the...
Co-defendant snared in Venezuela probe with ex-Rep. Rivera appears in court
MIAMI -- The co-defendant who along with former U.S. Rep. David Rivera is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela appeared Thursday in federal court where she was formally arraigned.Esther Nufher is facing several charges that include conspiracy to commit money laundering, failure to register as a foreign agent. A federal magistrate judge ordered her held on a $200,000 bond and also ordered that she surrender her passport along with that of her husband's.A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida indicted Nuther and Rivera last month in connection with allegations that the pair acted as an unregistered...
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Jury found Trump Organization "was running a scam," legal expert says
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of fraud and other charges by a jury in New York. Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, joins John Dickerson to discuss the verdict, what we've learned form the trial, and the potential ramifications for former President Donald Trump.
Onetime Trump Foe, Michael Avenatti, Sentenced to 14 Years In Federal Prison
Disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for stealing from clients and tax fraud. According to an official release from the IRS, Avenatti was sentenced to 168 months behind bars for stealing millions of dollars from his clients – one of whom was a paraplegic with mental health issues – and for obstructing the IRS's efforts to collect more than $3 million in unpaid payroll taxes from a coffee business he owned.
Prosecutors in Trump Organization tax fraud trial claim Trump knew 'exactly what was going on'
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on with his top executives," a prosecutor claimed Thursday during closing statements in the criminal tax fraud trial of Trump's namesake real estate company. Two entities of the Trump Organization -- the Trump Corporation and the Trump...
CBS News
579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1