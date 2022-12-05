MIAMI -- The co-defendant who along with former U.S. Rep. David Rivera is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela appeared Thursday in federal court where she was formally arraigned.Esther Nufher is facing several charges that include conspiracy to commit money laundering, failure to register as a foreign agent. A federal magistrate judge ordered her held on a $200,000 bond and also ordered that she surrender her passport along with that of her husband's.A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida indicted Nuther and Rivera last month in connection with allegations that the pair acted as an unregistered...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO