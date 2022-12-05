ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Atlanta's Trae Young to Make Drama-Filled Return Versus Thunder

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

The Thunder have managed to stay clean of the drama-filled NBA so far this season, but the same can’t be said of superstar Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

While Young was receiving treatment on a shoulder injury, the Athletic’s Shams Charania learned that head coach Nate McMillan asked him whether he would partake in the team’s shootaround, to which Young responded that he wanted to focus on treatment before deciding later whether he would play.

As Charania wrote: “That approach, however, was not McMillan approved.”

Per Charania, McMillan eventually provided him with two options: play off the bench, or don’t show up for the game at all. Young then responded he would not be playing and the team ruled him out with right shoulder soreness. McMillan later told the media that Young did not play due to a "miscommunication", and that he would be making his return against OKC later on.

The event likely won’t affect how Oklahoma City operates on Monday night, but is certainly something to monitor. Charania reported that the incident is a microcosm of a growing tension between Young, McMillan and the locker room, and it could be playing a role in the Hawks less-than-desired 13-10 start to the season.

Young has seen a solid dip in production this season, averaging 27.8 points on just 41 percent shooting and 30 percent 3-point shooting opposed to 46 and 38 in those respective areas last season. He’s still a playmaking weapon, averaging 9.6 assists per game on the year, but has yet to find an efficient offensive rhythm.

The Thunder are currently riding a two-game win-streak and look to continue that versus the Hawks at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg

Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Trounced by Grizzlies in Memphis

Without defensive standout Lu Dort and veteran wing Kenrich Williams, the Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 123-102 on Wednesday night, ending OKC’s three-game win streak. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant notched a triple-double against the Thunder, totaling 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. For Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on air

Hawks broadcaster Bob Rathbun was rushed to hospital after suffering an apparent medical emergency live on air Monday night. Alongside analyst and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins ahead of their game against the Thunder, Rathbun appeared to be in distress mid-conversation before he was taken to the back of State Farm Arena where he was treated by medical staff.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
788
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy