EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. KFOX14 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO