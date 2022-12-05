Read full article on original website
Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified
UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
KFOX 14
Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting at Las Crucel motel
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officials identified the man who died after a shooting at a Las Cruces motel on Monday. Officials identified the man as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. The shooting happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Las Cruces...
Arrest records for accused Club Q shooter released to public
On Wednesday night, the arrest affidavit for Anderson Aldrich, the person accused of killing five and injuring 17 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub last month, was released to the public. The affidavit, filed to the court on Nov. 20, reveals that Aldrich apologized to medical staff at the hospital just hours...
ktep.org
Underwood says laws broken in alleged harassment and threats toward Walmart shooting victim's family
EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - Justin Underwood, a private El Paso attorney, has handled countless cases as a prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer. But he never thought he’d have to defend the family of a victim of a mass shooting from alleged crimes by the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.
FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Associated Press, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting had been on the department's radar a day before the June 2021 bomb threat arrest. In June 2021, the 22-year-old accused killer was arrested on five felony charges for making bomb The post FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest appeared first on KRDO.
KVIA
Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa
UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
KFOX 14
17-year-old who lured NMSU player Mike Peake recounts plan to state police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured a New Mexico State University basketball student to a deadly altercation spoke to state police on Wednesday. In a nearly 2-hour interview, state police questioned the 17-year-old regarding her involvement in the deadly shooting that happened at the...
KFOX 14
All SISD schools in Socorro on lockdown due to police activity
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools with the Socorro Independent School District in Socorro are under lockdown due to police activity. This report was updated shortly after a school district spokesman said it was all schools in Socorro, not just Socorro High School. All schools in Socorro are under...
KFOX 14
Investigation underway at Petro gas station in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Socorro police did not state what was happening or what the...
University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos. The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Former District Attorney Candidate Concerned About Pending Cases as D.A. Rosales Resigns
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As El Paso nears the end of Yvonne Rosales' tenure as El Paso district attorney, ABC-7 hears from a man who once went head-to-head with Rosales for the position -- and warned after her election that she was unprepared for the job. James Montoya was...
KVIA
Is Roger Rodriguez still the municipal court judge for the Village of Vinton?
EL PASO COUNTY, Texas -- In the aftermath of the resignation of El Paso county's District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, questions still remain about Roger Rodriguez, a man who was considered a representative to the D.A.'s office and who is accused of intimidating and imitating the family of a Walmart shooting victim.
After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
KFOX 14
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott Friday and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. KFOX14 has covered Rosales since she first announced...
KFOX 14
51-year-old man dies after getting shot at Desert Lodge Motel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said a 51-year-old man died after a shooting at the Desert Lodge Motel in Las Cruces Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at the motel located at 1900 W. Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old man suffering...
KFOX 14
Title 42 uncertainty leaves El Paso shelters, officials scrambling to prepare for surge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. KFOX14 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.
New footage shows NMSP agent speaking with NMSU men’s basketball player Mike Peake at hospital the day of shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New body camera footage from New Mexico State Police shows the moment investigators spoke with New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake at the hospital he was recovering at after the shooting at the University of New Mexico campus on Nov. 19 that left Peake injured and University of […]
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
KVIA
El Paso High School lifts “secure operations” after report of morning “incident”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso High School went into its "secure operations protocol" Monday morning following what school officials describe as an "incident" in the area surrounding the campus. A school spokesperson says the protocol maintains regular operations inside the building while the perimeter is monitored and access to...
