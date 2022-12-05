ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Victim of shooting outside of motel in Las Cruces identified

UPDATE: The man who died in Monday’s shooting at a motel on west Picacho Avenue has been identified as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. About 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a gunshot victim at the Desert Lodge Motel, 1900 W. Picacho Ave. Officers arrived to find Abbott […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Crash involving police unit reported in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a Las Cruces Police Department unit was reported Thursday morning. The crash involved a Hyundai Elentra and the police unit. The incident happened at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Mesquite Street around 9:30 a.m. The officer was en route to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after shooting at Las Crucel motel

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police officials identified the man who died after a shooting at a Las Cruces motel on Monday. Officials identified the man as 51-year-old George Washington Abbott. The shooting happened at the Desert Lodge Motel on Picacho Avenue around 4 p.m. Las Cruces...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Associated Press, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting had been on the department's radar a day before the June 2021 bomb threat arrest. In June 2021, the 22-year-old accused killer was arrested on five felony charges for making bomb The post FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KVIA

Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa

UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

17-year-old who lured NMSU player Mike Peake recounts plan to state police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 17-year-old girl who allegedly lured a New Mexico State University basketball student to a deadly altercation spoke to state police on Wednesday. In a nearly 2-hour interview, state police questioned the 17-year-old regarding her involvement in the deadly shooting that happened at the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

All SISD schools in Socorro on lockdown due to police activity

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools with the Socorro Independent School District in Socorro are under lockdown due to police activity. This report was updated shortly after a school district spokesman said it was all schools in Socorro, not just Socorro High School. All schools in Socorro are under...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Investigation underway at Petro gas station in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Socorro police did not state what was happening or what the...
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos.  The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

After police report implicates coach, NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated with clarifying details. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says they’re bringing in an outside investigator to look into the events surrounding a deadly shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus on November 19, 2022. The investigation will be separate from the New Mexico State Police’s ongoing criminal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Title 42 uncertainty leaves El Paso shelters, officials scrambling to prepare for surge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso could see a major influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire on December 21. KFOX14 spoke with John Martin, Deputy Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, he said he agreed with Mario D'Agostino, the Deputy City Manager, on not being able to properly prepare for what's to come with so much uncertainty if the Trump implemented policy will indeed go away or be extended.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?

A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
EL PASO, TX

