Seek Dividend Growth Instead of Yield During Recessions
Chatter about a possible recession continues. While the possibility of a recession has been part of the scuttlebutt for a while now, a more recent change is the trend occurring in the yield curve. The U.S. Treasury yield curve is well on pace to be inverted for a second consecutive calendar quarter. Both the five-year and 10-year Treasury notes are trading with yields below the two-year Treasury note on a quarter-to-date basis. (Through Wednesday, the quarter-to-date average yields are 4.42% for the two-year note, 4.07% for the five-year note and 3.89% for the 10-year note.)
aaii.com
AAII Sentiment Survey: Bearish Sentiment on the Rise
Pessimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of the stock market rose to a four-week high in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment fell but remained above average, and optimism stayed around the same level. Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months,...
