Related
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
2 players Phillies must target after Trea Turner signing to ensure another World Series trip
The Philadelphia Phillies recently agreed to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300M dollar contract. Turner had been linked to Philadelphia throughout the offseason, so the announcement did not come as a surprise. But it will prove to be pivotal with Bryce Harper set to miss the first half of the 2023 campaign due to […] The post 2 players Phillies must target after Trea Turner signing to ensure another World Series trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Rocky Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are unsurprisingly making first baseman Bobby Dalbec available via trade after a brutal season.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher
It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ
It’s not only Chicago Cubs fans who are ecstatic to have Cody Bellinger on board. Even All-Star outfielder Ian Happ couldn’t help but get excited about the arrival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star. On Twitter, Happ shared his high expectations with Bellinger now with the Cubs. He even went as far as to […] The post Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday
The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Jacob deGrom reveals the truth behind his decision to leave Mets for the Rangers
Jacob deGrom shocked the baseball world last week when he agreed to join the Texas Rangers on a blockbuster five-year deal worth $185 million. deGrom’s future with the New York Mets was up in the air after he hit free agency following his call to decline the $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign. […] The post Jacob deGrom reveals the truth behind his decision to leave Mets for the Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Xander Bogaerts’ insultingly low Red Sox offer explains departure for Padres
Xander Bogaerts left the Boston Red Sox for the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a monster 11-year, $280 million contract in MLB free agency. Bogaerts’ Red Sox departure shocked many, but maybe it shouldn’t have, especially after news of Boston’s reported offer came out. The Red Sox...
Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies
For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Phillies went all out to bolster their offense. The Phillies came to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million deal earlier this week. For months, the Phillies were regularly linked with Turner, and in the end, there were several factors behind the two-time All-Star’s call to […] The post Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
