The Philadelphia Phillies recently agreed to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300M dollar contract. Turner had been linked to Philadelphia throughout the offseason, so the announcement did not come as a surprise. But it will prove to be pivotal with Bryce Harper set to miss the first half of the 2023 campaign due to […] The post 2 players Phillies must target after Trea Turner signing to ensure another World Series trip appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO