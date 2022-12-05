Read full article on original website
Related
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Pakistan team denied visas to travel to India for T20 World Cup for the Blind
"Indian team very, very disappointed they are not coming," says president of Cricket Association for the Blind in India
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
Marcos Acuna FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Marcos Acuna FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Argentina taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarterfinals. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Netherlands faces off against Argentina in the quarterfinals and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
NBC Connecticut
Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland
Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
NBC Connecticut
Here's When Penalty Shootouts Were Introduced at FIFA World Cup
Seeing a soccer match ending in a tie can at times be thrilling. At any moment during the tied score, a team can grab a goal and take complete control of the game. But sometimes, teams end in a deadlock after extra time, and during the World Cup knockout stage, a winner must be decided -- there enters the "penalty shootout."
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' players set to face Morocco in the quarter-finals
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in the last-16
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
CBS Sports
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
NBC Connecticut
China's Xi to Visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Seeks to Expand International Reach
Xi's followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and will be attended by other Arab heads of state.e China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The visit, which will span three days, followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
The 11 most expensive cities in the world
Singapore and New York City tied for No. 1 in EIU's 2022 cost of living ranking of 172 cities. It's New York's first year at the top of the list.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the quarter final stages.
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to keep their World Cup dream alive today, when they take on Switzerland in the Round of 16. At 37, Ronaldo is more than likely playing in his last World Cup — and so this represents his last chance to win the biggest prize of them all.
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
Comments / 0