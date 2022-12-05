ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
NBC Sports

Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Argentina Vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

Lionel Messi’s final ride at the World Cup got off to a bumpy start, but he and the rest of Argentina’s national team are now rolling into the quarterfinals in Qatar. The soccer legend announced in October that he would be playing in his last World Cup this year. A loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage opener put Messi and Argentina in danger of a swift and disappointing exit. Messi scored in that match, and the rest of the squad has since turned things around to put Argentina on the cusp of the semifinals.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
DBLTAP

Marcos Acuna FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC

Marcos Acuna FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Argentina taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarterfinals. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Netherlands faces off against Argentina in the quarterfinals and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
NBC Connecticut

Goncalo Ramos Grabs Hat-trick for Portugal vs. Switzerland

Goncalo Ramos has gotten his moment with a hat-trick. Ramos, starting in place of Cristiano Ronaldo who was benched by manager Fernando Santos, logged his second goal of the game in the 51st minute against Switzerland. Ramos made a great cut-in run in front of Eray Comert to finish past...
NBC Connecticut

Here's When Penalty Shootouts Were Introduced at FIFA World Cup

Seeing a soccer match ending in a tie can at times be thrilling. At any moment during the tied score, a team can grab a goal and take complete control of the game. But sometimes, teams end in a deadlock after extra time, and during the World Cup knockout stage, a winner must be decided -- there enters the "penalty shootout."
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy